HORROR: Young Mom Shot and Killed in Front of Her Children After Dispute in Kroger Parking Lot

Disqus Comment Count:

A young mother was murdered in front of her two children after a dispute in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine’s Day.

26-year-old Alexandria Borys was in the parking lot of a South Carolina Kroger putting her groceries away when she got into an argument with a stranger.

The stranger, identified as 23-year-old Christina Harrison, ended up shooting Alexandria Borys after a dispute.

Borys’s two children, a 2-year-old and an infant were in the car at the time of the murder.

Harrison was charged with murder and is set to appear in court on Wednesday.

WISTV reported:

It was in the Kroger parking lot off of Saint Andrews Road in Irmo where 26-year-old Alexandria Cress Borys took her last breath. She was shot and killed on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, approximately six days after her brother died from a gunshot wound. WIS spoke with Borys’ husband, Tyler, who respectfully declined an interview but agreed to speak on what happened. According to her husband, Borys was shopping at Kroger with her sister-in-law, niece, and nephew. After packing groceries into the car shortly before 4 p.m., Tyler said an argument broke out in the parking lot between his wife and a stranger, later identified as 23-year-old Christina Harrison. “From what I have pieced together, they had either concluded the argument or Alex was walking away. It’s indicating she was shot with her back turned,” said Tyler on Thursday. Harrison surrendered to the Irmo Police Department (IPD) before Borys was pronounced deceased at the scene around 5:30 p.m. IPD has since charged her with murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

More from WIS News 10: