HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles Through His Speech in Ukraine (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to Kiev, Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Joe Biden announced another half a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine during a joint presser with Zelensky.

Read Also: Dr. Peter McCullough On What Goes Into His “Healthy Heart & Muscle Formula”

Biden struggled to read his prepared remarks.

He’s shot.

“We built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific. NATO. To the, in the Atlantic. Japan in the Pacific. I mean, across the cou—across the world,” Biden said.

WATCH:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Cristina Laila
You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 