HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Struggles Through His Speech in Ukraine (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday made a surprise visit to Kiev, Ukraine to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I'm in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. — President Biden (@POTUS) February 20, 2023

Joe Biden announced another half a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine during a joint presser with Zelensky.

President Biden and President Zelensky speak in Kyiv just days before one-year mark of Russian invasion of Ukraine. This is President Biden’s first visit since the war began. He also announces half a billion dollars in aid to Ukraine.

VIDEO: https://t.co/kuJBEu2gMZ — CSPAN (@cspan) February 20, 2023

Biden struggled to read his prepared remarks.

He’s shot.

“We built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific. NATO. To the, in the Atlantic. Japan in the Pacific. I mean, across the cou—across the world,” Biden said.

