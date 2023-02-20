Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

by

Joe Biden visited Ukraine on Monday, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The surprise stop was made before a planned visit to neighboring Poland. The visit comes around the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden secretly arrived in Poland on Sunday and took a train to Kyiv. Russia was reportedly informed of the trip.


White House photo.

Tick tock of visit (local time): “8:00am: Pres. Biden arrives in Kyiv: Took train into Ukraine from Poland, White House informed Moscow before, 2:00pm: Pres. Biden departs Kyiv, Now heading back to Poland, Will meet with NATO allies over 2 days”

Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

Statement posted to Biden’s Twitter account:

“As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity…When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong…Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.”

Biden walked outside with Zelenskyy as air raid sirens went sounded:

Biden made remarks to reporters:

News reports:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.
You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 