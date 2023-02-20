Joe Biden Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine

Joe Biden visited Ukraine on Monday, meeting President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The surprise stop was made before a planned visit to neighboring Poland. The visit comes around the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Biden secretly arrived in Poland on Sunday and took a train to Kyiv. Russia was reportedly informed of the trip.



Under clear blue skies, President Biden walked into downtown Kyiv with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine just as an air-raid alarm wailed. Biden said he was in Kyiv on a surprise visit to discuss additional U.S. support for Ukraine.https://t.co/L2Dftje5E5 pic.twitter.com/5PotkPc66D — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 20, 2023

Tick tock of visit (local time): “8:00am: Pres. Biden arrives in Kyiv: Took train into Ukraine from Poland, White House informed Moscow before, 2:00pm: Pres. Biden departs Kyiv, Now heading back to Poland, Will meet with NATO allies over 2 days”

8:00am: Pres. Biden arrives in Kyiv: • Took train into Ukraine from Poland • White House informed Moscow before 2:00pm: Pres. Biden departs Kyiv: • Now heading back to Poland • Will meet with NATO allies over 2 days — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) February 20, 2023

“As we approach the anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I’m in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity…When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong…Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure.”

Biden walked outside with Zelenskyy as air raid sirens went sounded:

Biden made remarks to reporters:

Biden made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, reiterating U.S. support for the country:

"One year ago, the world was literally at the time bracing for the fall of Kyiv…One year later, Kyiv stands and Ukraine stands." https://t.co/7TAvMaJEtA pic.twitter.com/McMMyLwNxt — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 20, 2023

