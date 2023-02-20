Happy Presidents’ Day 2023!

by

Happy Presidents’ Day!

Today we celebrate the amazing men who served as president of the United States.

There will be few Americans, however, who will celebrate Joe Biden’s time in office which has been anti-American and an unmitigated disaster.  The economy is in shambles with historic inflation, record gas prices, soaring interest rates and increasing debt for working Americans.

BIDEN ECONOMY: The DOW Incurs Worst Year Since 2008, NASDAQ Incurs Worst Year Ever – If You Add in Bonds, It’s the Worst Year Since 1871!

This wasn’t always the case.

Only a few years ago America was crushing it under President Trump.  The Gateway Pundit reported the following at the time.

President Trump’s First 1,000 Days: In Spite of Constant Harassment from Deep State and Dems, President’s Accomplishments are Historic, If Not Miraculous!

These are dark years for our country but do not lose hope, with faith, perseverance and hard work, we will get save this nation from its current decline.

