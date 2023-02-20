Happy Presidents’ Day 2023!

Happy Presidents’ Day!

Today we celebrate the amazing men who served as president of the United States.

There will be few Americans, however, who will celebrate Joe Biden’s time in office which has been anti-American and an unmitigated disaster. The economy is in shambles with historic inflation, record gas prices, soaring interest rates and increasing debt for working Americans.

This wasn’t always the case.

Only a few years ago America was crushing it under President Trump. The Gateway Pundit reported the following at the time.

These are dark years for our country but do not lose hope, with faith, perseverance and hard work, we will get save this nation from its current decline.