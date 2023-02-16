“Give Me a Break, Man!” Biden Lashes Out at Reporter For Asking if He’s Compromised By His Family’s Corrupt Business Dealings with China (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on the three objects shot down by US fighter pilots last week.

Three objects were shot down last week – one over the Yukon in Canadian airspace and two over US airspace.

Biden on Thursday said the three objects shot down by $400,000 sidewinders were likely weather balloons.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing right now suggests they are related to the China spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from anything other country,” Biden said.

“The Intelligence Community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies,” he said.

Joe Biden allowed a China spy balloon to traverse across the continental US, but he ordered benign weather balloons to be shot down.

Biden was criticized for ‘overreacting’ by shooting down benign objects.

One reporter asked Biden if he’s compromised by his family’s corrupt business dealings with China.

“Come on, man!” Biden said to the reporter.

Crybaby Joe then said he won’t answer any questions because the reporters aren’t “polite” enough.

WATCH: