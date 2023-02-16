“Give Me a Break, Man!” Biden Lashes Out at Reporter For Asking if He’s Compromised By His Family’s Corrupt Business Dealings with China (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on the three objects shot down by US fighter pilots last week.

Three objects were shot down last week – one over the Yukon in Canadian airspace and two over US airspace.

Biden on Thursday said the three objects shot down by $400,000 sidewinders were likely weather balloons.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing right now suggests they are related to the China spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from anything other country,” Biden said.

Reminder: Use promo code TGP at MyPillow's Clearance and Oversight Sale page -- you'll benefit Gateway Pundit and get up to 80% off!

“The Intelligence Community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies,” he said.

Joe Biden allowed a China spy balloon to traverse across the continental US, but he ordered benign weather balloons to be shot down.

Biden was criticized for ‘overreacting’ by shooting down benign objects.

One reporter asked Biden if he’s compromised by his family’s corrupt business dealings with China.

“Come on, man!” Biden said to the reporter.

Crybaby Joe then said he won’t answer any questions because the reporters aren’t “polite” enough.

WATCH:

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Cristina Laila
The Latest From Cristina Laila
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
MSU Shooter Revealed as Liberal Democrat
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression
Contact Cristina Laila