Another Embarrassment: Joe Biden Says 3 ‘Objects’ Shot Down by US Fighter Pilots Likely Weather Balloons (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Thursday delivered remarks on the three objects shot down by US fighter pilots last week.

Three objects were shot down last week – one over the Yukon in Canadian airspace and two over US airspace.

Biden on Thursday said the three objects shot down by $400,000 sidewinders were likely weather balloons.

What an embarrassment.

“We don’t yet know exactly what these three objects were. But nothing right now suggests they are related to the China spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from anything other country,” Biden said.

“The Intelligence Community’s current assessment is that these three objects were most likely balloons tied to private companies,” he said.

So Joe Biden allowed a spy balloon to traverse across the continental US, but he ordered benign weather balloons to be shot down.

Biden says the three objects that he ordered shot down last week after they let the Chinese spy balloon fly across the country were most likely weather balloons. pic.twitter.com/RvePtENh21 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 16, 2023

CBS News on Tuesday night reported US Intelligence actually saw the spy balloon lift off near China’s south coast and tracked it for nearly a week before it entered US airspace.

“U.S. intelligence watched the Chinese spy balloon as it lifted off near China’s south coast, meaning the U.S. military had been tracking it for nearly a week before it entered U.S. airspace. Longer than originally know,” CBS News reported.

“What they saw was this balloon heading east from China towards Guam and Hawaii, but then it took a sharp northward turn – a beeline towards Alaska!” CBS reported.