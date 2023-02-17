Florida School Janitor Arrested for Child Pornography — Including of Infants

A high school janitor in Florida has been arrested and charged with having a collection of child pornography that included victims as young as infants.

Jensen Beach High School janitor Jonathan Dibble, 32, has been charged with 100 counts of possessing ten or more child pornography images. Each of the charges is a second-degree felony.

Dibble was arrested on February 14 after the Martin County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at his home.

“Dibble, who is a janitor at Jensen Beach High School, was in possession of child pornography, including hundreds of disturbing still and video images of children as young as infants,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement posted to Facebook.

According to the post, detectives seized computers and multiple devices from his home and are still investigating the data contained on them.

“The Sheriff’s Office has been working closely with the school district and have made them aware of the charges at which time, the district took immediate and appropriate action,” the statement continued.

The Sheriff’s Office said that, at this time, it does not appear that the images are of local children or any affiliated with the school.

“Still, we urge parents to speak to their children about this arrest and report any suspicious or questionable behavior related to Mr. Dibble to the Sheriff’s Office,” the statement continued.

The victims in the images appear to be infants through 12 years old, Martin County Chief Deputy John Budensiek told local station WPBF.

Dibble is currently being held at the Martin County Jail without bond.

“It’s a reprehensible crime,” Jennifer DeShazo, public information director for the Martin County School District, told WPBF. “And being in the business of educating and safeguarding children, it’s absolutely our worst nightmare.”