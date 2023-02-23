Five Environmentalists Flying to Ohio Die In Plane Crash – Worked For Company Testing Water In East Palestine, Ohio

Five environmentalists heading to East Palestine, Ohio to provide “environmental support” in Bedford, Ohio after a metal plant mysteriously exploded earlier this week, died in a plane crash in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Local news outlets reported a twin-engine Beech BE20 crashed in a densely wooded area shortly after taking off from Little Rock’s Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport.

ABC 5 News reported, “All five people were employees at Little Rock-based consulting firm CTEH.”

Per its site CTEH is a environmental consulting company that ” empowers extraordinary teams of experts to help companies, governments, and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from threats to their environment and people.”

CTEH has also been hired by Norfolk Southern to test soil and water in East Palestine.

Environmental scientists headed to Ohio for the clean-up die in a plane crash … … in Little Rock, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/pPIHVsRnhN — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) February 23, 2023

Per ABC 5 News:

Mother Jones back in 2019 reported that CTEH was previously hired to “monitor air and water quality and workers’ chemical exposure” for both the BP Spill in 2020 and a crude oil spill during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

#30 CTEH, a private contractor hired by Norfolk Southern to test water, soil, and air quality in East Palestine, Ohio, has a history of minimizing the effects of environmental disasters to satisfy its corporate employers. After a million gallons of oil https://t.co/vQFvH0MLG7… https://t.co/FFNWDWb1K1 pic.twitter.com/QI1bG27ETm — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 15, 2023

CTEH appears to have a big roll in East Palestine because Ohio Rep. Bill Johnson has even directed his constituents to call CTEH’s hotline if they have any questions regarding smells, fumes or their health.