DEVELOPING: At Least 13 Injured in Explosion at Metal Alloy Factory in Bedford, Ohio

At least 13 people are injured after an explosion at a metal alloy factory in Bedford, Ohio.

The explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal alloy plant Monday afternoon.

WKYC reported:

Multiple area crews are responding to an explosion that took place at an Oakwood Village manufacturing plant Monday afternoon. Witnesses say the explosion occurred at the I Schumann & Co. metal and paint plant on Alexander Road, causing a fire at the location. At least 13 injuries have been reported, and 3News has learned help was requested from fire departments across Greater Cleveland and Akron. Photos also shared to WKYC show smoke billowing to the sky, with the cloud visible for miles. The blast was apparently so great that pieces from the plant landed at Northern Haserot directly across the street. Of the 13 people taken to the hospital, Oakwood Fire Capt. Brian DiRocco says “several” suffered burn injuries and at least one is in critical condition. 3News has confirmed MetroHealth Medical Center is treating multiple victims, and University Hospitals Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood tells us they are treating seven additional patients.

VIDEO:

🚨#BREAKING: Mass Casualty Incident after a multiple massive explosion has occurred at a metal manufacturing plant⁰⁰📌#Bedford | #Ohio⁰⁰Currently multiple authorities and emergency crews are battling a massive fire at a metal manufacturing plant in Bedford Ohio with multiple… https://t.co/62qnuVKmR8 pic.twitter.com/8DhF5JDocD — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) February 20, 2023

Video:

🚨#BREAKING: There has been a large explosion at the I Schumann & Co metal factory in Bedford, Ohio. Many ambulances are on scene treating burn victims. MCI declared. #Ohio #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/TmBIVVjk2B — BREAKING (@BreakingVideoHQ) February 20, 2023

DEVELOPING…