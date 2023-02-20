“America Last!”, “Biden Is in Ukraine, Trump Is Heading to Ohio”: Strong Reaction to Secret Trip to Kyiv

The U.S. woke up on the Washington’s Birthday holiday to news of Joe Biden’s secret trip to Ukraine. Reaction was strong among those opposed to Americans giving Ukraine a blank check to defend itself from Russia’s invasion while Biden allows the U.S. to be invaded at the southern border, with observations of “America last!” and ‘Biden is in Ukraine, Trump is heading to Ohio’. President Trump announced he will visit East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday to support the people affected by the toxic train wreck earlier this month. While in Kyiv, Biden announced a new arms package for Ukraine.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), “When our border is in crisis, Joe Biden goes home to nap in Delaware. When Ohio burns with toxic chemicals, Biden’s admin says everything is fine. So on Presidents’ Day, I’m not surprised that Biden is ditching America for Ukraine. He ditched America’s interests since the start of his presidency. They can keep him!”

Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA), “Breathtaking that President Biden can show up in Ukraine to ensure their border is secure, but can’t do the same for America.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) posted several comments, “This is incredibly insulting. Today on our President’s Day, Joe Biden, the President of the United States chose Ukraine over America, while forcing the American people to pay for Ukraine’s government and war. I can not express how much Americans hate Joe Biden.”

“President’s Day 2023. Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States. He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!!”

“Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late.”

Caturd and Jack Posobiec on the same page: “Biden runs to Ukraine. Trump is going to Ohio. That’s all you really need to know. It’s that simple.”

“Biden is in Ukraine Trump is heading to Ohio You couldn’t make a more perfect example of America Last vs America First”

Benny Johnson, “Joe Biden visited Ukraine before the war zone of East Palestine, Ohio just and hour from DC. You will never seen a more intentionally insulting move by a US President. This cannot be understated. Cravenly cruel.”

East Palestine a lot closer to D.C. than Kyiv:

“Slava Ukraini, Jack”

Biden announced a new arms package for Ukraine:

White House statement:

As the world prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, I am in Kyiv today to meet with President Zelenskyy and reaffirm our unwavering and unflagging commitment to Ukraine’s democracy, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. When Putin launched his invasion nearly one year ago, he thought Ukraine was weak and the West was divided. He thought he could outlast us. But he was dead wrong. Today, in Kyiv, I am meeting with President Zelenskyy and his team for an extended discussion on our support for Ukraine. I will announce another delivery of critical equipment, including artillery ammunition, anti-armor systems, and air surveillance radars to help protect the Ukrainian people from aerial bombardments. And I will share that later this week, we will announce additional sanctions against elites and companies that are trying to evade or backfill Russia’s war machine. Over the last year, the United States has built a coalition of nations from the Atlantic to the Pacific to help defend Ukraine with unprecedented military, economic, and humanitarian support – and that support will endure. I also look forward to traveling on to Poland to meet President Duda and the leaders of our Eastern Flank Allies, as well as deliver remarks on how the United States will continue to rally the world to support the people of Ukraine and the core values of human rights and dignity in the UN Charter that unite us worldwide.

Biden left a note, “I am honored to be welcomed again in Kyiv to stand in solidarity and friendship with the freedom loving people of Ukraine. Mr. President, please accept my deepest respect for your courage and leadership. Slava Ukraini! Joe Biden.”

Last word to Ambassador Ric Grenell, “Joe Biden will be in Poland this week celebrating the Ukraine war with the Bucharest Nine countries – and Vladimir Putin will deliver a speech in Russia Tuesday to ramp up the next phase of war. No one is negotiating a peace deal. No one.

The State Dept has been shoved aside…Russia’s annexation of Crimea was in 2014. Victoria Nuland was Assistant Secretary of State then and was largely silent over it. She’s now Undersecretary of State & said this week about Crimea: “these are legitimate targets, Ukraine is hitting them and we are supporting that”.