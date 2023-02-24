EXCLUSIVE: California AG Initiates Investigation into Sheriff Who Called Out Governor Newsom’s Policies that Led to the Deaths of Two of His Deputies Last Month

California Sheriff Chad Bianco is being investigated by the state’s AG only days after Bianco made unflattering statements about California’s hated Governor Gavin Newsom.

Last week Sheriff Chad Bianco made some remarks about the Governor of California and these remarks are what many believe led to the announcement yesterday from California’s corrupt AG Rob Bonta.

Sheriff Bianco was interviewed by the California Insider after he lost two deputies to criminals in recent weeks. During the interview, Bianco shared that criminals in California are emboldened because there are no consequences for their actions in Newsom’s California.

See his interview below:

In response, California news outlets yesterday reported on an investigation initiated by California’s Democrat Attorney General:

Amid “concerning levels of in-custody deaths and allegations of misconduct” by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced Thursday that his office has opened a civil rights investigation into the law enforcement agency.

The state probe will seek to determine whether the sheriff’s department “has engaged in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional policing amid deeply concerning allegations relating to conditions of confinement in its jail facilities, excessive force, and other misconduct,” according to the announcement. Well over a dozen inmates have died in county jails over the last year. In reporting the deaths, the sheriff’s department said foul play was not suspected in most of the cases.

But the news report hides at the bottom of the article the response from the Sheriff in this case:

In response to the allegations, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco released a video statement Thursday. He called the patterns-and-practices probe a “political stunt” out of Sacramento. “This investigation is based on nothing but false and misleading statements and straight-out lies from activists, including their attorneys,” Bianco said. “This [investigation] will prove to be a complete waste of time and resources.” The sheriff implied that Bonta’s office did not reach out to the sheriff’s department prior to Thursday’s public announcement. “We could have provided more than enough evidence to prove these allegations false,” Bianco continued. “We have absolutely nothing to hide and will be more than cooperative and accommodating with this investigation.”

Sheriff Bianco responded to the investigation in a video online.

Corrupt and criminal actors are trying their best to make California unlivable for honest law-abiding Americans. The heroes who try and stop crimes are now becoming the hunted.

Hat tip New California