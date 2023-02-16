Election Integrity Expert Captain Seth Keshel Offers “10 Points to True Election Integrity”

Seth Keshel offers 10 points to ensure true election integrity.

Recently Jim Hoft at The Gateway Pundit had the opportunity to interview Captain Seth Keshel on his work related to the 2020 Election and the anomalies he uncovered. Keshel examined the final vote counts in all 50 states compared to the estimated numbers based on changing state dynamics and trends to come up with his estimated voter fraud in each state.

In his analysis, he believes there were in excess of 8.1 million votes for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

In a post from last March on his substack account, Keshel recommends 10 areas of focus to ensure election integrity.

This list looks comprehensive and as relevant now as they were a year ago. Now comes our challenge – to put these in place over the entire country one county at a time.