Dr. Naomi Wolf on the War Room: Based on a Recent Sample of Deceased COVID Vaccine Is Likely Causing Catastrophic Damage to Recipients

by

Dr. Naomi Wolf discussed the results of a recent study that she and a team of doctors put together regarding health issues after taking COVID-19 vaccines.  The results were shocking. 

Dr. Naomi Wolf joined Steve Bannon on the War Room on Thursday and discussed the result of her team’s Report 56.  The results were frightening.

Here are parts from the summary of the report:

Dr. Arne Burkhardt is one of eight international pathologists, physicians and scientists who were asked to perform a second autopsy, requested by friends and family of the deceased who were not satisfied with the results of the first autopsy.

Thirty autopsies and three biopsies were evaluated; 15 cases with routine histopathology (Step 1), three with advanced methods (Step 2), and some of the remaining 15 are included as illustrative cases…

…Causation by SMGT [Spike-Mediated Gene Therapy]: Very probable in five cases, probable in seven, unclear in two and no connection in one.

Lesions were on multiple organs including: Brain, Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lungs, Lymph Node, Salivary Gland, Skin, Spleen, Testis, Thyroid and Vascular.

Lymphocyte Infiltration, present in 14 of 20 cases (70%), was a common feature and involved multiple organs. Case 19 had at least five different organs involved. CD3+ Lymphocytes were dominant.

The Vascular System was targeted by Lymphocyte Infiltration in seven (35%) of the cases and included sloughing endothelium, destruction of the vessel wall, hemorrhage and thrombosis.

A condition called Lymphocyte Amok was described by Dr. Burkhardt: Lymphocyte accumulation in non-lymphatic organs and tissues that might develop into lymphoma.

Five cases of unknown foreign material in blood vessels were identified. The favored explanation for origin of this material was aggregated Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs).

These results are a bit technical.  Dr. Wolf explains these findings in her interview below.

Read Also: Dr. Peter McCullough On What Goes Into His “Healthy Heart & Muscle Formula”

“…Report 56 is just incontrovertible proof that we are at war.  Because it shows that this injection, that I’ve been saying is a bioweapon, is causing catastrophic damage in at least these 30 deceased people who were autopsied…

…So what they found is catastrophic leisions throughout the body on many, many organs…They found probable cause, or likely cause that the vaccine was the cause.

See the full interview below.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft, and a contributing editor at TGP. Joe was instrumental in reporting the truth behind the Mueller sham, the origins of COVID-19, and the 2020 Election fraud. Joe was a corporate executive in Hong Kong for a decade and has years of experience in finance, IT, operations, and auditing around the world. Joe is the author of five books. His new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" is out now. It addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory proving that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden. Joe also has a weekly radio podcast at TNTRadio.live where he discusses current events with prominent guests.
The Latest From Joe Hoft
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression
Canadian Justice Sides with Trudeau and Rules War Act Can Be Used to Quash Anti-Government Protests – Seizing Bank Accounts, Imprisoning Peaceful Protest Leaders Approved
Contact Joe Hoft