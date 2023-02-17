Dr. Naomi Wolf on the War Room: Based on a Recent Sample of Deceased COVID Vaccine Is Likely Causing Catastrophic Damage to Recipients

Dr. Naomi Wolf discussed the results of a recent study that she and a team of doctors put together regarding health issues after taking COVID-19 vaccines. The results were shocking.

Here are parts from the summary of the report:

Dr. Arne Burkhardt is one of eight international pathologists, physicians and scientists who were asked to perform a second autopsy, requested by friends and family of the deceased who were not satisfied with the results of the first autopsy. Thirty autopsies and three biopsies were evaluated; 15 cases with routine histopathology (Step 1), three with advanced methods (Step 2), and some of the remaining 15 are included as illustrative cases… …Causation by SMGT [Spike-Mediated Gene Therapy]: Very probable in five cases, probable in seven, unclear in two and no connection in one. Lesions were on multiple organs including: Brain, Heart, Kidney, Liver, Lungs, Lymph Node, Salivary Gland, Skin, Spleen, Testis, Thyroid and Vascular. Lymphocyte Infiltration, present in 14 of 20 cases (70%), was a common feature and involved multiple organs. Case 19 had at least five different organs involved. CD3+ Lymphocytes were dominant. The Vascular System was targeted by Lymphocyte Infiltration in seven (35%) of the cases and included sloughing endothelium, destruction of the vessel wall, hemorrhage and thrombosis. A condition called Lymphocyte Amok was described by Dr. Burkhardt: Lymphocyte accumulation in non-lymphatic organs and tissues that might develop into lymphoma. Five cases of unknown foreign material in blood vessels were identified. The favored explanation for origin of this material was aggregated Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs).

These results are a bit technical. Dr. Wolf explains these findings in her interview below.

“…Report 56 is just incontrovertible proof that we are at war. Because it shows that this injection, that I’ve been saying is a bioweapon, is causing catastrophic damage in at least these 30 deceased people who were autopsied… …So what they found is catastrophic leisions throughout the body on many, many organs…They found probable cause, or likely cause that the vaccine was the cause.

