Did Speaker McCarthy Just Pull a Huge ‘BAIT AND SWITCH?’ Tucker Carlson and Staff Are NOT Allowed To Record or Remove J6 Surveillance Footage From US Capitol

On February 20, 100 Percent Fed Up reported about the newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s decision to release all of the 44,000 hours of footage from January 6, 2021, to Fox News host Tucker Carlson, giving him exclusive access to Capitol surveillance footage.

“I’ve watched what Nancy Pelosi did, where she politicized [Jan. 6],” said McCarthy. “Where for the first time in the history as a speaker, not allowing the minority to appoint to a committee.”

“We watched the politicization of this,” McCarthy said. “I think the American public should actually see all that happened instead of a report that’s written for a political basis.”

Carlson, who has continuously called for a probe into the actual events of Jan 6., has been granted exclusive access to 41,000 hours of surveillance footage from the Capitol protests.

🚨BREAKING: Tucker Carlson says the Jan 6 footage he has seen directly contradicts what we’ve been told. It was all a lie. Confirming what we basically knew! Pelosi is a criminal! pic.twitter.com/j1LZ37fRWp — 🇺🇸 Anastasia Greene (@ScreamedInVain) February 21, 2023

“[T]here was never any legitimate reason for this footage to remain secret,” Carlson told Axios reporter Mike Allen. “If there was ever a question that’s in the public’s interest to know, it’s what actually happened on January 6. By definition, this video will reveal it. It’s impossible for me to understand why any honest person would be bothered by that.”

In January, Carlson slammed the U.S. government for hiding information from the American public. He also pointed out the ridiculous logic of those who warn that releasing the Jan. 6 Capitol footage could threaten national security.

100 Percent FedUp reports- If you’re like most Americans, you were overjoyed to hear that Tucker Carlson, who is not afraid of exposing government corruption in either party, would be allowed to view all 44,000 hours of the Capitol surveillance tapes and were hoping that finally, we would be allowed to discover what really happened on that day.

The majority of Americans never trusted the partisan, Trump-hating Jan 6 Witch Hunt Committee to give an accurate picture of what happened on January 6th at our nation’s Capitol. Those who want the truth exposed have been waiting patiently for Tucker to begin showing surveillance footage on his show, believing he would, once and for all, destroy the Left’s narrative that the so-called “insurrection” was pre-planned by Trump and his supporters.

We’re now learning that Tucker Carlson’s staff will NOT be allowed to freely record footage from January 6, but may request particular clips and that his staffers are not allowed to record or remove any videos from a specific screening area.

CBS News -Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s staff was permitted to view but not record portions of some 41,000 hours of police videos documenting the events of Jan. 6, 2021, with the opportunity to request copies of some of the clips under an agreement reached with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s office, according to the high-ranking Republican member of the committee that oversees the U.S. Capitol Police.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, who chairs a subcommittee of the House Committee on Administration, told CBS News that a screening station was set up for the Fox News team to view videos from the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The staffers were not allowed to record or remove any of the videos from the screening area, he said.

The Fox News team “may request any particular clips they may need, then we’ll make sure there’s nothing sensitive, nothing classified, including escape routes,” Loudermilk said. “We don’t want al Qaeda to know certain things.”

Loudermilk said the clips requested by Fox News and cleared for release by his committee would eventually be made public and available to other media outlets, many of which have demanded equal access to the footage. Loudermilk said the timeframe for the release to Fox and the public remains unclear: “Hopefully sooner rather than later, but I think we’re talking about weeks to months.”

Mike Lindell is outraged that Speaker McCarthy is only giving the Jan 6 footage to Tucker Carlson. Mr. Lindell told Steve Bannon last week that he would sue McCarthy to get the 44,000 hours of Jan 6 footage, saying he is violating their right to Freedom of the Press and will take it to the Supreme Court if necessary.

Mike Lindell Vows to Sue Kevin McCarthy For Exclusively Giving Jan. 6 Footage to Tucker Carlson https://t.co/RVGxLuxLEY via @mediaitepic.twitter.com/JfAHLJYjq7 — Juwan the Writer/the Drama™️ (@juwanthewriter) February 25, 2023

If January 6 was actually a set-up by Democrats and members of the intelligence agencies to destroy the wildly popular President Trump’s chances of running again in 2024, why is Speaker McCarthy making it impossible for Tucker Carlson to show the world the truth?