DEVELOPING: Multiple People Injured in Shooting in Poinciana, Florida

by

Multiple people are injured in a shooting in Poinciana, Florida, the Polk County Sheriff said on Thursday.

It is unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

No other details of the shooting were immediately released.

WFLA reported:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Poinciana Thursday evening.

The shooting happened in the area of Sawfish Drive.

The sheriff’s office said there was more than one victim, but there was no word on their condition or what led to the incident.

News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

Thursday’s shooting comes just one day after a journalist, a child and others were shot and killed in Pine Hills neighborhood in Orlando.

DEVELOPING…

Submit additional information.
Cristina Laila
