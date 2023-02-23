DEVELOPING: Multiple People Injured in Shooting in Poinciana, Florida

Multiple people are injured in a shooting in Poinciana, Florida, the Polk County Sheriff said on Thursday.

It is unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

No other details of the shooting were immediately released.

WFLA reported:

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting in Poinciana Thursday evening. The shooting happened in the area of Sawfish Drive. The sheriff’s office said there was more than one victim, but there was no word on their condition or what led to the incident. News Channel 8 is working to get more information.

And yet another shooting… This time in Poinciana According to @PolkCoSheriff multiple people are hurt No word yet on what led to the shooting https://t.co/cn5ldXdU2e — Jennifer Peñate (@WFLAJennifer) February 23, 2023

Thursday’s shooting comes just one day after a journalist, a child and others were shot and killed in Pine Hills neighborhood in Orlando.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO custody. This is a sad day for our community. Three were murdered today, including a woman in her 20s, a 9-year-old girl and a @MyNews13 employee. pic.twitter.com/DXXkxzRHl5 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

DEVELOPING…