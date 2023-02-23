Reporter Shot and Killed in Mass Shooting While Reporting on Previous Deadly Shooting in Pine Hills Neighborhood in Orlando, Florida; “Multiple Wounded”

The crime-ridden Pine Hill neighborhood of Orlando, Florida was the scene of a mass shooting that left two local news station reporters/crew among “multiple victims” Wednesday afternoon. One of the reporters was killed. The news crew was there covering a deadly shooting in the area. Locals call the place ‘Crime Hills’.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department statement, “ALERT: Multiple people shot on Hialeah Street, same scene as a homicide earlier today. One person has been detained. We will update as soon as possible. @SheriffMina will brief at a time and location TBD.”

Briefing by Sheriff John Mina:

WFTV’s Sabrina Maggiore, “We expect to be briefed by the sheriff at 7pm. Meanwhile our understanding is that WFTV Crews are being interviewed by investigators on the scene. No WFTV crews were injured in this shooting. We can confirm one news crew from a different station has been shot at…We have learned from our reporter who was here covering the earlier shooting that a man walked by our crew before opening fire. Our crews rendered aid on at least one victim before emergency crews arrived. No update on the condition of victims.”

We have learned from our reporter who was here covering the earlier shooting that a man walked by our crew before opening fire. Our crews rendered aid on at least one victim before emergency crews arrived. No update on the condition of victims. — Sabrina Maggiore (@SabrinaWFTV) February 22, 2023

Initial report of four people shot.

.@CurtisDMcCloud says four people were shot in the late afternoon, hours after a 20-year-old woman was shot just down the road in the Pine Hills area. He said @SheriffMina is expected to brief the press soon.@MyNews13 — Will Robinson-Smith (@w_robinsonsmith) February 22, 2023

Report that a reporter and photographer are among those shot:

Two of the shooting victims in Pine Hills worked for an Orlando news outlet. I’m not naming the outlet just yet but three people with direct knowledge of the matter told me the wounded are a reporter and photographer. (I used to work in the Orlando TV news market.) https://t.co/HWnPjvsdte — Tim Millard (@TheTimMillard) February 22, 2023

