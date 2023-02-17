Despite Tampering with a Witness, Sam Bankman-Fried Remains Free on Bail, Here’s How You Can Demand Justice

Join GWP protest of Sam Bankman-Fried’s sham bail bond, demanding his bond be revoked.

Guest Post by Bob Bishop

Sam Bankman-Fried’s appearance bond of $250 million is the largest in American history. But, there was no cash exchanged for his release for home detention, only promises by his Stanford law professor parents and their two Stanford faculty colleagues he won’t flee the country. The bail terms, by any measure, were exceptionally lenient. Moreover, the bond doesn’t fit one of American history’s most enormous financial crimes. A first-year law student would have fashioned a more appropriate and restrictive bond than SDNY Judge Lewis Kaplan and prosecuting U.S. District Attorney Damian Williams.

SBF has pushed the boundaries of his release by contacting a former employee via Signal encrypted messaging, which constitutes witness tampering. He also used a VPN service that provided his online privacy and anonymity through a private network. He also has unlimited access to his unindicted parents’ computers and phones. Psychopaths are naturally irresponsible and not bound by rules or the law.

SBF and his attorneys appeared at the Southern District of New Your Thursday for an hourlong hearing regarding bail conditions in front of Judge Kaplan. Judge Kaplan ordered SBF’s attorneys and the DOJ to tighten the bail restrictions. Why would his defense attorneys have any say in the bail restrictions? SBF was released instead of being jailed. “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

We have a voice to object to SBF’s preferential treatment by filing with the SDNY court objections that are recorded on the public case docket. Below is an example filed by a citizen whose name and address have been redacted.

Gateway Pundit encourages you to write Judge Kaplan and demand that SBF be jailed until his scheduled trial on Oct. 2, 2023. Please refer to the case number and send your protest, preferably first-class mail with a tracking number or certified mail. Please send it to the address below.

Hon. Lewis A. Kaplan

Daniel Patrick Moynihan U.S. Courthouse

500 Pearl Street

Courtroom 21B

New York, NY 10007-1312

Case Number: 22 CR 673

Bob Bishop is forensic investigator and a retired CPA. His social media accounts are LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.