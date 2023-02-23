Cyber Attack on Produce Giant Dole Shuts Down Production Plants in North America

A cyber attack on produce giant Dole shut down production plants, according to a company memo obtained by CNN.

“Dole Food Company is in the midst of a Cyber Attack and have subsequently shut down our systems throughout North America,” Emanuel Lazopoulos, senior vice president at Dole’s Fresh Vegetables division, said in a February 10 memo to retailers, according to CNN.

The hack, which is being reported as a ransomware, led to a shortage of Dole salad kits.

Some customers noticed Dole salad kits were not in stock in stores on Tuesday.

Dole said it contained the threat and “engaged leading third-party cybersecurity experts” to secure its systems.

CNN reported: