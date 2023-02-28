Court Documents Detail How Paul Ryan Pushed FOX News Owners to “Move on from Trump” Despite Polls Showing Channel Was Losing Its Core Viewers

Former Speaker and unabashed Trump-hater Paul Ryan pushed FOX News owners Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch to refrain from reporting on allegations of election fraud following the 2020 election.

Earlier this month court documents were released from the Dominion Voting Systems lawsuit against FOX News.

In the court documents FOX News discovered that Dominion’s own employees expressed serious concerns about the security of their voting machines.

Dominion Voting Systems sued FOX News for $1.6 billion in a defamation lawsuit in March 2021.

Mark Beckstrand, a Dominion Sales Manager, confirmed that other parties “have gotten ahold of [Dominion’s] equipment illicitly” in the past. Beckstrand identified specific instances in Georgia and North Carolina and testified that a Dominion machine was “hacked” in Michigan. Beckstrand confirmed that these security failures were “reported about in the news.”

And just weeks before the 2020 presidential election, Dominion’s Director of Product Strategy and Security, Eric Coomer, acknowledged in private that “our shit is just riddled with bugs.” According to the brief, in 2019, Coomer noted that “our products suck.” He lamented that “[a]lmost all” of Dominion’s technological failings were “due to our complete f— up in installation.”

The court documents also reveal the level of former Speaker Paul Ryan’s influence at FOX News.

It is no secret that Paul Ryan is not a Trump supporter.

As a board member, Paul Ryan urged the FOX News owners to “move on from Trump” in the months following the 2020 election. This was despite the fact FOX News knew the channel was losing its core audience.

From page 23 of the court document.

Paul Ryan urged Rupert and Lachlan to “move on from Donald Trump and stop spouting lies.”

page 24

FOX News officials knew they had lost the trust of their core audience following the 2020 election. A poll by YouGov at the time showed FOX News “underwater” with core views. Paul Ryan did not seem to care.

Page 24 and 25

FOX News may want to reevaluate the value Paul Ryan is bringing to the company. Alienating their Trump-supporting base is probably not the best move for the conservative news channel. You don’t have to be a board member to see that.