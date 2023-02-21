CNN Reporter: “I’ve Been Here For the Past 5 Days….I Have Not Heard Any Explosions…Or Air Sirens… Until Biden Was in the Center of Kiev” (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kiev, Ukraine on Monday.

When he walked with Ukrainian President Zelensky into the courtyard in Kiev the air sirens went off.

WATCH:

Biden was hailed as a ‘brave’ president with ‘guts’ to walk in a warzone.

Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he walks alongside Volodymyr Zelensky.

WATCH:

But it’s all theater.

A CNN reporter who has been in Ukraine for the past five days revealed the game.

“I’ve been here for the past five days. I have not heard any explosions. I have not heard any air sirens, until about half an hour ago, right when President Biden was in the center of Kiev,” CNN’s Alex Marquardt said

What a joke.

VIDEO:

