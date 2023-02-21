CNN Reporter: “I’ve Been Here For the Past 5 Days….I Have Not Heard Any Explosions…Or Air Sirens… Until Biden Was in the Center of Kiev” (VIDEO)

Joe Biden made a surprise trip to Kiev, Ukraine on Monday.
When he walked with Ukrainian President Zelensky into the courtyard in Kiev the air sirens went off.
WATCH:
NOW – Air raid sirens going off as Biden arrives in Kyiv.pic.twitter.com/H48ZDCVx8Q
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 20, 2023
Biden was hailed as a ‘brave’ president with ‘guts’ to walk in a warzone.
Notice Biden’s stiffened gait as he walks alongside Volodymyr Zelensky.
WATCH:
In a warzone, with the real soundtrack of an air-raid siren.
This is the kind of American leadership that saved Europe in two wars.
And will again.#StandWithUkraine #UkraineWillWin #Ukraine #Kyiv #Biden #Zelensky pic.twitter.com/RFlFD42Rug
— Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) February 20, 2023
But it’s all theater.
A CNN reporter who has been in Ukraine for the past five days revealed the game.
“I’ve been here for the past five days. I have not heard any explosions. I have not heard any air sirens, until about half an hour ago, right when President Biden was in the center of Kiev,” CNN’s Alex Marquardt said
What a joke.
VIDEO:
CNN's Alex Marquardt: "I've been here for the past five days. I have not heard any explosions. I have not heard any air sirens, until about half an hour ago, right when President Biden was in the center of Kyiv." pic.twitter.com/hPKmXSjgpr
— Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 20, 2023