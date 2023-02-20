That’s Odd: Air Raid Sirens Sound Off as Joe Biden and Zelensky Walk Through Kiev – Not One Person Makes Mad Dash for Cover (VIDEO)

Joe Biden made a surprise trip to East Palestine, Ohio Kiev, Ukraine on Monday.

When he walked with Ukrainian President Zelensky into the courtyard in Kiev the air sirens went off.

Zelensky is a former actor turned president. Joe Biden is a lifelong politician and international grifter.

NOW – Air raid sirens going off as Biden arrives in Kyiv.pic.twitter.com/H48ZDCVx8Q — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 20, 2023

Not a single person made a mad dash for cover as the sirens were blaring.

FYI – The left-wing war mongers insist this makes Joe Biden in his shades look like a competent leader.