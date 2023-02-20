That’s Odd: Air Raid Sirens Sound Off as Joe Biden and Zelensky Walk Through Kiev – Not One Person Makes Mad Dash for Cover (VIDEO)

Joe Biden made a surprise trip to
East Palestine, Ohio Kiev, Ukraine on Monday.
When he walked with Ukrainian President Zelensky into the courtyard in Kiev the air sirens went off.
Zelensky is a former actor turned president. Joe Biden is a lifelong politician and international grifter.
NOW – Air raid sirens going off as Biden arrives in Kyiv.pic.twitter.com/H48ZDCVx8Q
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 20, 2023
Not a single person made a mad dash for cover as the sirens were blaring.
FYI – The left-wing war mongers insist this makes Joe Biden in his shades look like a competent leader.
In a warzone, with the real soundtrack of an air-raid siren.
This is the kind of American leadership that saved Europe in two wars.
And will again.#StandWithUkraine #UkraineWillWin #Ukraine #Kyiv #Biden #Zelensky pic.twitter.com/RFlFD42Rug
— Matthew VanDyke (@Matt_VanDyke) February 20, 2023