That’s Odd: Air Raid Sirens Sound Off as Joe Biden and Zelensky Walk Through Kiev – Not One Person Makes Mad Dash for Cover (VIDEO)

by

Joe Biden made a surprise trip to East Palestine, Ohio Kiev, Ukraine on Monday.

When he walked with Ukrainian President Zelensky into the courtyard in Kiev the air sirens went off.

Zelensky is a former actor turned president. Joe Biden is a lifelong politician and international grifter.

Read Also: Dr. Peter McCullough On What Goes Into His “Healthy Heart & Muscle Formula”

Not a single person made a mad dash for cover as the sirens were blaring.

FYI – The left-wing war mongers insist this makes Joe Biden in his shades look like a competent leader.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 