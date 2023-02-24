China Trumps Biden – Offers 12-Point Plan to End War in Ukraine and Calls for Peace

Joe Biden is going to single-handedly bring America to its knees with his economic and foreign policy initiatives. China and Russia are taking advantage of the clowns running the Biden circus.

One year ago, Russia invaded Ukraine after what it claims was a response to US and NATO actions. This action has led to thousands of deaths of Ukrainians and Russians.

Biden’s response is to send billions to Ukraine. Providing funding is one thing, where it actually goes is another.

Now, the CCP is inserting itself into the Russian-Ukraine war and calling for peace. This effort, at a glance, makes Biden look like a fool, makes the US look weak and makes China look like a champion and peacemaker.

The Daily Mail reports:

This action puts Biden in a bind. Does this administration, led by only God knows who, fight a peace offer? That is a losing position. Or does the Biden gang acquiesce to China and allow China to set the terms of the deal, gaining world prestige as the great purveyor of peace?

Biden has no strategy. His only efforts to date have been to push for more fighting and send more American money to Ukraine where no one seems to know where it actually ends up.

President Trump said he could have a deal in 24 hours. Now China is making a peace offering. Biden pushes for World War III.

This is a horrible look for the USA. Biden deserves all the credit.