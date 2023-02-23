Chelsea Clinton’s New “She Persisted” Kids Book Features Trans Rachel Levine

Insanity. Chelsea Clinton has a new “children’s” book out as part of her “She Persisted” series. But instead of featuring a “she” that persisted, the book focuses on the trans Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a man.

Levine has urged doctors to push puberty blockers and sex reassignment on children. And this is who is being suggested as appropriate reading material for children ages 6-9?

Penguin Random House describes ABOUT SHE PERSISTED: RACHEL LEVINE:

Inspired by the #1 New York Times bestseller She Persisted by Chelsea Clinton and Alexandra Boiger comes a chapter book series about women who spoke up and rose up against the odds–including Rachel Levine! As the first openly transgender government official to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation, the first openly transgender four-star officer in uniform service, and the first female four-star admiral in the commissioned corps, Rachel Levine faced many obstacles throughout her life. But she persisted through them all and showed kids of all genders that they can succeed in their dreams too. In this chapter book biography by critically acclaimed author Lisa Bunker, readers learn about the amazing life of Rachel Levine–and how she persisted. Complete with an introduction from Chelsea Clinton, black-and-white illustrations throughout, and a list of ways that readers can follow in Rachel Levine’s footsteps and make a difference! A perfect choice for kids who love learning and teachers who want to bring inspiring women into their curriculum. And don’t miss out on the rest of the books in the She Persisted series, featuring so many more women who persisted, including Sonia Sotomayor, Margaret Chase Smith, Patsy Mink, and more!

Breitbart reports, “The children’s book, written by Lisa Bunker — who is also a man — and Clinton, tells the story of Levine being the “first openly transgender government official to hold an office that requires Senate confirmation, the first openly transgender four-star officer in uniform service, and the first female four-star admiral in the commissioned corps.”

