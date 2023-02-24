California Antifa Militant Hit With 16 Felony Charges For Brutally Attacking Trump Supporting Teenagers

An Antifa militant has been charged with 16 felonies for leading a group that brutally attacked Trump supporting teenagers in San Diego two years ago.

Brian Cortez Lightfoot, Jr., 26, of Los Angeles, is one of 10 Antifa members indicted by a San Diego County grand jury over a Jan. 9, 2021, riot in Pacific Beach.

Andy Ngo reports for the Post Millenial that “so far, six Antifa defendants took plea deals over their role in the attack and are awaiting sentencing. Lightfoot is among the remaining five who face trial in March if they do not take plea deals before then.”

“According to the 2022 grand jury indictment, Lightfoot was part of a mob that surrounded victims and sprayed and shoved them to the ground, while other Antifa members used umbrellas to block the view of the assaults,” Ngo’s report explains. “Lightfoot, accused of using ‘reinforced Kevlar gloves,’ and his co-conspirators allegedly punched and kicked victims. Prosecutors allege that Lightfoot and his co-conspirators chased after and caught their victims when they tried to flee.”

Lightfoot was also carrying Frontiersman Bear Spray, which is ten times the potency of mace used by the department.

Ngo reports, “there was a prolonged attack on two teenage boys charged as ‘Incident One’ in the indictment. When Detective Emily Clark testified, she commented on video evidence shown to the grand jury: ‘You can see Brian Lightfoot who is actively deploying the tear gas weapon.’ The boys were allegedly targeted because of their patriotic-themed and MAGA clothing.”

San Diego Police detective Emily Clark testified that she believes Lightfoot was one of the leaders of the violent group because of a radio that he had clipped to himself.

“That’s something that I’ve seen at protests where radios are passed out to different members of the protests and used for co-ordination throughout the duration of the protest and then turned back in,” Clark testified.