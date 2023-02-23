BREAKING: DOJ Adds Four More Indictments in SBF Case Including Money Laundering

The DOJ added four more indictments for Samuel Bankman-Fried this morning.

In December 2022, the DOJ announced their list of crimes against Sam Bankman-Fried who ran cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy. The DOJ’s Southern District of New York (SDNY) was running the case. Because this office has been involved in the running of corrupt cases in the past, it was believed that they would only go so far and not bring in the cryptocurrency’s actions in Ukraine.

This was the case, as the first set of indictments ignored any mention of Ukraine where billions have been sent by the Biden regime.

Thursday morning, the DOJ added four more indictments for Samuel Bankman-Fried.

The DOJ added counts on bank fraud, unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering, and unlawful political contributions – defrauding the FEC.

Bob Bishop reported the details on Twitter.

This morning, DOJ added 4 more conspiracy indictments for Samuel Bankman-Fried.

COUNT NINE (Bank Fraud)

COUNT TEN (Unlicensed Money Transmitting Business)

COUNT ELEVEN (Money Laundering)

COUNT TWELVE (Unlawful Political Contributions and Defraud the FEC)@gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/tm2GU2ZqgT — Bob Bishop – Forensic Investigator (@BobBish40288847) February 23, 2023

It’s still doubtful that the DOJ will be digging into the money laundering in Ukraine. We will see.