BREAKING: DOJ Adds Four More Indictments in SBF Case Including Money Laundering

by

The DOJ added four more indictments for Samuel Bankman-Fried this morning. 

In December 2022, the DOJ announced their list of crimes against Sam Bankman-Fried who ran cryptocurrency exchange FTX into bankruptcy.  The DOJ’s Southern District of New York (SDNY) was running the case.  Because this office has been involved in the running of corrupt cases in the past, it was believed that they would only go so far and not bring in the cryptocurrency’s actions in Ukraine.

This was the case, as the first set of indictments ignored any mention of Ukraine where billions have been sent by the Biden regime.

Democrats’ “Newest Megadonor” Loses Billions As Crypto Exchange Fails — “Dot-Com Bust Level Event”

Thursday morning,  the DOJ added four more indictments for Samuel Bankman-Fried.

The DOJ added counts on bank fraud, unlicensed money transmitting business, money laundering, and unlawful political contributions – defrauding the FEC.

Bob Bishop reported the details on Twitter.

It’s still doubtful that the DOJ will be digging into the money laundering in Ukraine.  We will see.

