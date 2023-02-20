Brandon Straka Releases Part 3 – the Conclusion of “The American Prisoner” Series (VIDEO)

Disqus Comment Count:

Brandon Straka from the #Walkaway campaign released Part 1 of “The American Prisoner” earlier this week.

Brandon Straka started the #Walkaway campaign following the 2016 election. He wanted to take an honest look at why Americans voted for President Trump and why American workers responded to his message. Straka soon came to the conclusion that these voters weren’t stupid like the far-left media portrayed them. Rather, they were concerned about the direction of the country and their family’s future.

Brandon soon launched the very successful “Walkaway Campaign” on social media. Over half a million Democrats who were fed up with the Democrat party insanity joined his #Walkaway movement. The left and DC elites hated Brandon for his efforts. How dare he leave the Democratic plantation!

Fast forward to Jan 6, 2021. Straka was outside the US Capitol protesting after President Trump’s speech at the Ellipse drew a million supporters who believed the election was stolen.

Straka saw no riots on the side of the Capitol that he was on. People were praying and singing. Brandon never entered the Capitol. A short time later the corrupt DOJ and FBI stormed his home, arrested him, and charged him with bogus crimes and made his life a living hell for the next year. The Biden DOJ tried to force him under duress to plea to bogus crimes when they knew he had done NOTHING illegal and NOTHING wrong. The DOJ’s actions were criminal.

Straka was eventually sentenced to 3 months for protesting the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, Brandon Straka released Part 1 of “The American Prisoner” Series. See the video below.

Part 2 of “The American Prisoner” Series was released on Friday.

These are highly entertaining segments. Well done, Brandon!

On Sunday Brandon Straka released Part 3 of “The American Prisoner” Series. See the video below.

Brandon made a special announcement in this final edition of “The American Prisoner.”

“The American Prisoner” (part 3-Conclusion)

I am proud to announce that on March 1st #WalkAway Campaign returns in FULL FORCE with the launch of our own social media platform, #WalkAway Social! The video testimonials, the community, the movement of love-

it’s all COMING BACK! pic.twitter.com/mEs2TyFNPR — Brandon Straka (@BrandonStraka) February 20, 2023

The WalkAway campaign will soon have its own social media platform, #Walkaway Social!