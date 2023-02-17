Biden Regime Caught in ANOTHER Lie: Spox John Kirby Struggles to Explain How Biden Admin Was Able to Track Balloons During Trump Years Since Radar Was Just Upgraded to Spot Them (VIDEO)

by

After the first China spy balloon was spotted by tens of thousands of Americans crossing the continental US, the Biden administration came out and claimed this also occurred during the Trump years.

In early February the Biden regime admitted to the public that a China spy balloon crossed over the US. The balloon was first spotted a week earlier in Alaska back on January 28. It flew from there into Canada and down into the continental US. The balloon then entered Idaho and crossed the US for the next four days. The China spy balloon was then shot down after it left US territory and had collected all of its data for the Chinese Communist Party. This was an unprecedented event in US history.


The China spy balloon tracking model over the continental US.

The fake news media the next weekend played clean-up for the Biden regime.  The media hoped to convince Americans that these China spy balloons cross the US all of the time.  In fact, fake news insisted that this happened during the Trump years – three times.

On Sunday morning a FOX News reporter pushed back on these claims. She spoke with Michael Bolton, Ric Grenell, Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, and others who said they had never heard of this happening. And if it did occur, they were not notified – which is just as bad.

Read Also: Mike Lindell Reinvents What Started It All — MyPillow 2.0 Has “NEW Temperature-Regulating Technology”

Former Trump advisor John Bolton, former DNI Ric Grenell, Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Former Secretary of State and CIA Direcor Mike Pompeo, President Trump , Defense Secretary Mattis, and former DNI John Ratcliffe, spoke out that that this was a lie.

And General Keith Kellogg, who was the Executive Secretary and Chief of Staff of the United States National Security Council in the Trump administration, says he was never notified!

This never happened during the Trump years. And if it did happen, the top officials in Trump administration were not notified – which is just as bad.

This story continued to change by the hour.


The Pentagon eventually said that there were SIX Chinese spy balloons spotted over US territory during the Trump years.

But no one was notified in leadership in the Trump administration or the US intelligence department.

On Friday CBS White House reporter Weijia Jiang asked NSC Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby on how the Biden Administration was able to track Chinese spy balloons during the Trump years since the radar was just upgraded to track them.

Kirby struggled to come up with a plausible response.

White House reporter Simon Ateba posted this exchange on Twitter.

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.
The Latest From Jim Hoft
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
MSU Shooter Revealed as Liberal Democrat
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression
Contact Jim Hoft