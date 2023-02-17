The Biden National Security Team Keeps Tweaking the Chinese Dragon’s Tail and Are Playing with Fire

The United States seems hell bent on provoking a violent confrontation with China and is doing so without a clear strategic vision. Consider the following:

The Pelosi visit to Taiwan last July sparked outrage in Beijing and the Chinese vowed to retaliate. Do you think the Chinese anger has ebbed in light of the three other events listed above?

Joe Biden’s policy towards China confirms former Secretary of Defense Bob Gates assessment of Biden:

Robert Gates, the former defense secretary under President Obama, seemed to reiterate in an interview that aired Sunday night that he believes President Biden has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades. . . . https://www.foxnews.com/politics/gates-seems-to-double-down-on-claim-that-bidens-been-wrong-on-top-foreign-policy-issues-for-decades

While there is credible evidence from the Hunter Biden laptop that the Biden family has cut sweetheart deals with prominent Chinese officials connected to the defense and intelligence organizations, Joe Biden is not behaving as someone beholden to the Chinese. Just the opposite — he is poking them in the eye.

Biden is going out of his way to provoke the Chinese. In 2021 he sent an unmistakable message to his former benefactors:

President Joe Biden has selected a delegation of five former top Pentagon officials to visit Taiwan on Tuesday as a show of support for the island. Former Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mike Mullen will lead the delegation, with former deputy national security adviser Meghan O’Sullivan along with former Undersecretary of Defense Michele Flournoy. Former senior directors for Asia on the National Security Council Mike Green and Evan Medeiros will fill out the rest of the delegation. https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/us-to-send-former-top-pentagon-officials-to-taiwan-as-sign-of-support

Relations with China have entered dangerous waters. Instead of trying to find a diplomatic solution to lessen the heightened tensions, the Biden Administration is doubling down on projecting an aggressive posture:

The Pentagon’s top China official is to visit Taiwan in the coming days, a rare trip to the island by a senior US defence policymaker that comes as relations between Washington and Beijing are mired in crisis over a suspected Chinese spy balloon shot down two weeks ago. Michael Chase, deputy assistant secretary of defence for China, will go to Taiwan in the coming days, according to four people familiar with his trip. He is currently in Mongolia for discussions with the country’s military. Chase would be the first senior defence official to visit Taiwan since Heino Klinck, deputy assistant secretary for east Asia, went in 2019. At the time, he was the most senior Pentagon official to visit the island in four decades. https://www.ft.com/content/b6b4a624-212b-408b-8cdf-82118ed1da26

It is bad enough that the United States is struggling to supply Ukraine with weapons while draining its own surpluses and escalating the conflict with Russia, Biden and his team are opening the equivalent of a second front in a war that the United States is totally unprepared to fight.

Unfortunately, Biden and the Democrats are not alone in adopting a belligerent tone with the Chinese. There are many Republicans publicly describing China as an enemy that must be confronted. The insanity is bipartisan.

Nearly half of likely U.S. voters view China as an enemy and expect a war, according to a Rasmussen Reports poll released Thursday. The survey comes a week after the U.S. military shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that Beijing said was a wayward “civilian airship” used for meteorology. China then declined a request for a secure call between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, after the incident and filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Embassy. https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/war-china-enemy/2023/02/09/id/1108026/

Put yourself in the shoes of the Chinese military planners. Do you think they are shrugging all of this off as meaningless posturing by unimportant players in the United States? No. Any intelligence analyst worth their salt will be briefing Xi Jinping that the United States is behaving irrationally and is serious about provoking a confrontation. Accordingly, I am sure the Chinese are preparing for this war.

Here is the problem for the United States — it lacks the military power to defeat China with conventional forces. We failed to learn that lesson in Korea 70 years ago. The situation now is more precarious. America is totally dependent on air craft carrier task forces to project force. China is fully stocked with hyper sonic missiles and the U.S. Navy has no defense against them. Yet the political mood in America, egged on by a corporate media completely clueless about the peril facing U.S. forces if they embark on a war with China, makes it very difficult, if not impossible, for Biden to reverse course and seek a peaceful accommodation with Beijing. I fear I am watching a car driven by a drunk that is on a collision course with a steel bridge and there is nothing I can do to prevent the crash.