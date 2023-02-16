Biden Crime Family Blasted for Yet Another Corrupt Deal While Joe Was VP

by

Is this what all the classified and top secret documents found all over Biden’s properties are related to?  Is the Biden crime family trying to cover up its cover-up?

Yesterday’s report about the Biden crime family involved in a $140 million deal with the Saudis while Joe Biden was Vice President in the corrupt Obama Administration came as no surprise.

It seems that weekly we hear about new corrupt and criminal actions involving pay-for-play schemes with the US government while Joe was Obama’s VP.

The $140 million deal with the Saudis that the Bidens were in the middle of is not the largest scam the Bidens played on the American people.

Read Also: Mike Lindell Reinvents What Started It All — MyPillow 2.0 Has “NEW Temperature-Regulating Technology”

We know, for example, that China gave Hunter Biden $1 billion right after Joe made it easy for Chinese companies to gain access to US markets.

VP Joe Biden’s actions made it so that Chinese companies didn’t have to comply with the stringent laws placed on American companies to ensure that US companies’ financials are accurate.  Chinese companies were able to sidestep these financial reporting controls and save millions in the process.  This also led to US investors losing millions in Chinese companies after the companies with fraudulent financial reporting went bust.

But the Biden crime family got its billion dollars.

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: VP Biden Gave China Easy Access to US Markets Then Hunter Received $1 Billion, Now China’s Economy Is Failing and US Investors Are Stuck

Yesterday, Representative Lauren Boebert shared that the Biden crime family is the most corrupt family in the history of US politics.

Journalist Paul Sperry gave credit where credit is due claiming Jim Biden was the brains behind the Biden family corruption.

The Biden crime family is the worst in US political history.  Clintons step aside. 

 

Submit additional information.
Photo of author
Author
Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft, and a contributing editor at TGP. Joe was instrumental in reporting the truth behind the Mueller sham, the origins of COVID-19, and the 2020 Election fraud. Joe was a corporate executive in Hong Kong for a decade and has years of experience in finance, IT, operations, and auditing around the world. Joe is the author of five books. His new bestseller, "The Steal: Volume II - The Impossible Occurs" is out now. It addresses the stolen 2020 Election and provides an inventory proving that the 2020 Election was uncertifiable and never should have been certified for Joe Biden. Joe also has a weekly radio podcast at TNTRadio.live where he discusses current events with prominent guests.
The Latest From Joe Hoft
Gruesome Video Released of Trump Supporter Victoria White After DC Officer Jason Bagshaw Beat Her in Face with Baton and His Fist 40 Times on January 6
HUGE: FOX News Filing Shows DOMINION Voting Systems Executives Including Eric Coomer Knew Its Voting Systems Had Major Security Issues, Was Hacked, and Was “Riddled with Bugs”
NEVER BEFORE SEEN VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi’s Filmmaker Daughter Alexandra Pelosi Caught on Tape REFUTING J6 NARRATIVE – Admitting Jan. 6 Protests Not an Insurrection, DC Courts Too Biased
America Last: Biden Regime Officially Announces Additional $2.1 Billion Security Assistance for Ukraine
HUGE. Former EcoHealth VP Dr. Andrew Huff Reveals EcoHealth Alliance and Hunter Biden’s Metabiota Were Operating Biolabs Funded by the CIA
Hours After Trump Announces Trip to East Palestine, Ohio – FEMA Finally Releases Disaster Relief Funding to Local Citizens Affected by Toxic Chemical Mushroom Cloud Explosion
LIBERAL RAGE: Alt-Left Activists Reveal They Are Losing Work in Biden Economy and They Are Triggered
The Talking Points Have Gone Out: John Fetterman Is ‘Brave’ For Checking Into Hospital For Depression
Canadian Justice Sides with Trudeau and Rules War Act Can Be Used to Quash Anti-Government Protests – Seizing Bank Accounts, Imprisoning Peaceful Protest Leaders Approved
Contact Joe Hoft