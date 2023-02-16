Biden Crime Family Blasted for Yet Another Corrupt Deal While Joe Was VP

Is this what all the classified and top secret documents found all over Biden’s properties are related to? Is the Biden crime family trying to cover up its cover-up?

Yesterday’s report about the Biden crime family involved in a $140 million deal with the Saudis while Joe Biden was Vice President in the corrupt Obama Administration came as no surprise.

It seems that weekly we hear about new corrupt and criminal actions involving pay-for-play schemes with the US government while Joe was Obama’s VP.

The $140 million deal with the Saudis that the Bidens were in the middle of is not the largest scam the Bidens played on the American people.

We know, for example, that China gave Hunter Biden $1 billion right after Joe made it easy for Chinese companies to gain access to US markets.

VP Joe Biden’s actions made it so that Chinese companies didn’t have to comply with the stringent laws placed on American companies to ensure that US companies’ financials are accurate. Chinese companies were able to sidestep these financial reporting controls and save millions in the process. This also led to US investors losing millions in Chinese companies after the companies with fraudulent financial reporting went bust.

But the Biden crime family got its billion dollars.

Yesterday, Representative Lauren Boebert shared that the Biden crime family is the most corrupt family in the history of US politics.

The Bidens are the most corrupt family in the history of politics. https://t.co/00UbjSe3II — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 15, 2023

Journalist Paul Sperry gave credit where credit is due claiming Jim Biden was the brains behind the Biden family corruption.

MAKE NO MISTAKE: Jimmy Biden is both the mastermind and the muscle behind the Biden shakedown racket. Hunter is just the fast-talking front man, more or less a patsy in the operationhttps://t.co/GFWZyZPF67 — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 15, 2023

The Biden crime family is the worst in US political history. Clintons step aside.