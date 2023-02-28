America’s Top Ten Countdown with Wayne Allyn Root (VIDEO)

Kip Herriage, Founder of Vertical Research Advisory, joins Wayne Allyn Root!

Plus, the most important stories in America this week for Conservatives.

WATCH:

Wayne Allyn Root is known as “the Conservative Warrior.” Watch Wayne’s TV shows- “America’s Top Ten Countdown” on Real America’s Voice TV Network on Saturdays at Noon ET…and Wayne’s daily TV show on Lindell TV 2 at 7 pm ET at FrankSpeech.com. He is also host of the nationally-syndicated “Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered” on USA Audio Network, daily at 6 pm ET. Wayne’s latest book, “The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott Book” is a #1 bestseller. Visit ROOTforAmerica.com for more information.