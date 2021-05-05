MORE
Only Protesters Show Up to Greet 81 Million Vote Recipient Kamala Harris in Milwaukee

By Cristina Laila
Published May 4, 2021 at 8:50pm
Kamala Harris traveled to Milwaukee on Tuesday to promote Joe Biden’s gargantuan “infrastructure” bill that has virtually nothing to do with infrastructure.

Harris visited the University of Wisconsin, Milwaukee clean energy laboratories.

When Harris’s motorcade rolled into Milwaukee, ZERO supporters were there to greet 81 million vote recipient Kamala Harris.

WATCH:

However, a few protesters showed up to oppose Biden’s infrastructure plan.

