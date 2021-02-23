Pro-Family News Outlet Censored By Twitter for Stating Biden Admin Official’s Biological Sex

A pro-family news outlet has been suspended by Twitter for stating a Biden administration official’s biological sex.

Global Christian Ministry’s Focus on the Family‘s account has been locked and censored for tweeting a link to an article on its affiliated-platform the Daily Citizen.

The article by writer Zachary Mettler stated that “Dr. Levine is a transgender woman, that is, a man who believes he is a woman.”

The FamilyPolicyAlliance (FPA) account tweeted a screenshot of the locked account, writing that their “crime” was “a tweet which identified Asst. Health Sec. pick Rachel Levine as a biological male. If stating the facts gets you banned, none of us belong here.”

CENSORSHIP ALERT: Twitter banned @FocusCitizen from their platform. The crime? A tweet which identified Asst. Health Sec. pick Rachel Levine as a biological male. If stating the facts gets you banned, none of us belong here. @Twitter, we’re wondering: #AreWeNext? RT to speak out! pic.twitter.com/Z1cUJrK0sZ — FamilyPolicyAlliance (@family_policy) January 29, 2021

Rachel Levine was selected by Biden to be the Assistant Secretary for Health. Their nomination was sent to the Senate on February 13, 2021.

“Twitter contacted the Daily Citizen and notified the media outlet that it had suspended the organization’s account for ‘violating [its] rules against hateful conduct,’ and ‘promoted violence, threatened, or harassed’ Levine,” The Federalist reports. “The publication was told it had to delete the tweet if it wanted to be reinstated.”