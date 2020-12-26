Red Francis Joins the CDC and the WHO in Pushing COVID Vaccinations

John Solomon at Just the News reports:

Pope Francis made a Christmas Day admonition for world leaders to “promote cooperation and not competition” in the race to stop the pandemic, imploring that the most vulnerable be first to get vaccines.

“We can’t let closed nationalisms impede us from living as the true human family that we are,” Francis said Friday in a speech from the Vatican just hours after he celebrated Christmas Eve Mass that was sparsely attended because of COVID restrictions across Europe.

The goal, he said, is “vaccines for everybody, especially for the most vulnerable and needy.”