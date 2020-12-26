MORE
Red Francis Joins the CDC and the WHO in Pushing COVID Vaccinations

By Joe Hoft
Published December 26, 2020 at 8:15am
Pope Francis is again pushing far-left and elite causes.  He now wants all countries to ensure everyone takes the COVID vaccination.

John Solomon at Just the News reports:

Pope Francis made a Christmas Day admonition for world leaders to “promote cooperation and not competition” in the race to stop the pandemic, imploring that the most vulnerable be first to get vaccines.

“We can’t let closed nationalisms impede us from living as the true human family that we are,” Francis said Friday in a speech from the Vatican just hours after he celebrated Christmas Eve Mass that was sparsely attended because of COVID restrictions across Europe.

The goal, he said, is “vaccines for everybody, especially for the most vulnerable and needy.”

The Pope joins the World Health Organization which is pushing the vaccination on the world as well:

THEY’RE LYING TO YOU: WHO Deletes Naturally Acquired Immunity from Their Website

The CDC is also pushing this effort:

Beware of the wolf in sheep’s clothing.

