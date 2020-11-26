MORE
Four Joe Biden Supporters Greet Him on Highway — But He Got 80 Million Votes — What a COMPLETE JOKE!

By Jim Hoft
Published November 25, 2020 at 9:07pm
Their lies are so obvious it’s become abusive.
They really don’t care.

Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Day Teleprompter message on Wednesday.
Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.

Via Don’tWalkRun.

But Joe Biden got 80 million votes.
What a joke.

And later today Joe Biden traveled to his Thanksgiving home.
4 people came out to greet him on the highway.
The liberal reporter with the camera was number 5!

These people need to do better with their lies.
They’re really getting careless.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.







