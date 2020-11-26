Four Joe Biden Supporters Greet Him on Highway — But He Got 80 Million Votes — What a COMPLETE JOKE!

Their lies are so obvious it’s become abusive.

They really don’t care.

Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Day Teleprompter message on Wednesday.

Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.

Via Don’tWalkRun.

WOW! 1000 viewers? Yet, we’re supposed to believe he got 80 million votes? Yeah sure. pic.twitter.com/KJt0k2cQkh — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) November 25, 2020

But Joe Biden got 80 million votes.

What a joke.

And later today Joe Biden traveled to his Thanksgiving home.

4 people came out to greet him on the highway.

The liberal reporter with the camera was number 5!

These people need to do better with their lies.

They’re really getting careless.