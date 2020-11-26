MORE
Joe Biden Gets Only 1,000 Viewers to Watch His Thanksgiving Address Live — But He Got 80 Million Votes? — What a COMPLETE JOKE!

By Jim Hoft
Published November 25, 2020 at 7:13pm
They don’t care how about their how ridiculous their lies appear.
They really don’t care.

Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Day Teleprompter message on Wednesday.
Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.

What a complete joke!

The Democrat liars want you to believe Joe Biden had 80 million votes this year.
What complete rubbish.

These people have no souls.

FYI – The tech giants added hundreds of thousands of views to his video later to pretend people give a damn about this senile, crooked fool.

