Joe Biden Gets Only 1,000 Viewers to Watch His Thanksgiving Address Live — But He Got 80 Million Votes? — What a COMPLETE JOKE!

They don’t care how about their how ridiculous their lies appear.

They really don’t care.

Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Day Teleprompter message on Wednesday.

Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.

What a complete joke!

The Democrat liars want you to believe Joe Biden had 80 million votes this year.

What complete rubbish.

TRENDING: "Don't Talk to Me That Way - DON'T EVER Talk to the President That Way!" - President Trump SLAPS DOWN Media Hack - Sets the Record Straight on Sham Election (VIDEO)

These people have no souls.

WOW! 1000 viewers? Yet, we’re supposed to believe he got 80 million votes? Yeah sure. pic.twitter.com/KJt0k2cQkh — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) November 25, 2020

FYI – The tech giants added hundreds of thousands of views to his video later to pretend people give a damn about this senile, crooked fool.