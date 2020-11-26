Joe Biden Gets Only 1,000 Viewers to Watch His Thanksgiving Address Live — But He Got 80 Million Votes? — What a COMPLETE JOKE!

They don’t care how about their how ridiculous their lies appear.
They really don’t care.
Joe Biden delivered a Thanksgiving Day Teleprompter message on Wednesday.
Only 1,000 people watched his statement live.
What a complete joke!
Advertisement - story continues below
The Democrat liars want you to believe Joe Biden had 80 million votes this year.
What complete rubbish.
TRENDING: "Don't Talk to Me That Way - DON'T EVER Talk to the President That Way!" - President Trump SLAPS DOWN Media Hack - Sets the Record Straight on Sham Election (VIDEO)
These people have no souls.
WOW! 1000 viewers? Yet, we’re supposed to believe he got 80 million votes?
Yeah sure. pic.twitter.com/KJt0k2cQkh
— Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) November 25, 2020
Advertisement - story continues below
FYI – The tech giants added hundreds of thousands of views to his video later to pretend people give a damn about this senile, crooked fool.