BOOM! Sidney Powell – President Trump Already Released the Kraken – Claims Obama Was Involved (VIDEO)

Sidney Powell is on fire!
Of course, we knew it was impossible that terrible and corrupt candidate Joe Biden who literally campaigned from his basement could beat the most popular fighter for the American people in history!
Powell was on Newsmax TV last night with Howie Carr as we reported earlier where she stated that President Trump had at least 7 million more votes in the 2020 election and Biden at least 10 million less:
🔥 BREAKING 🔥
Per @SidneyPowell1 on @newsmax , @realDonaldTrump has at least 7,000,000 MORE votes than currently reported AND @JoeBiden has 10,000,000 LESS votes currently reported… R/T the truth!@DonaldJTrumpJr @TeamTrump @TrumpWarRoom @SteveGuest @SebGorka @RyanAFournier
— Rob Arlett ➡️ Trump State Chairman – Delaware (@RobArlett) November 20, 2020
Then Powell announced that President Trump is relaxed because he already ‘Released the Kraken.’
He doesn’t need to. He already decided to #ReleaseTheKraken
He can sit back with 🍿
and watch the show@realDonaldTrump @DanScavino @RichardGrenell @LLinWood @GenFlynn @MariaBartiromo https://t.co/5C1xWf9BcF
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 21, 2020
She warned the Deep State:
You have no idea, but you will find out soon!#Obama #Brennan#Clapper#CIA #TrumpWon @LLinWood https://t.co/7Xh8GL9gl5
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 21, 2020
And it involves Obama!
Oh yeah . . . And friends. https://t.co/hDCG1uPqgB
— Sidney Powell 🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@SidneyPowell1) November 21, 2020
Here’s more from Sidney on the Howie Carr Show:
We have a lot of extremely solid cases… it’s terrifying… will file simultaneously… federal court lawsuits… roughly 7 million (votes removed from President Trump) … every means and measure of fraud … probably at least 10 million (Biden fraudulent votes)…