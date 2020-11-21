MORE
BOOM! Sidney Powell – President Trump Already Released the Kraken – Claims Obama Was Involved (VIDEO)

By Joe Hoft
Published November 21, 2020 at 8:10am
Sidney Powell is on fire!

Of course, we knew it was impossible that terrible and corrupt candidate Joe Biden who literally campaigned from his basement could beat the most popular fighter for the American people in history!

Powell was on Newsmax TV last night with Howie Carr as we reported earlier where she stated that President Trump had at least 7 million more votes in the 2020 election and Biden at least 10 million less:

Then Powell announced that President Trump is relaxed because he already ‘Released the Kraken.’

She warned the Deep State:

And it involves Obama!

Here’s more from Sidney on the Howie Carr Show:

We have a lot of extremely solid cases… it’s terrifying… will file simultaneously… federal court lawsuits… roughly 7 million (votes removed from President Trump) … every means and measure of fraud … probably at least 10 million (Biden fraudulent votes)…

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books. His new book: 'In God We Trust: Not in Lying Liberal Lunatics' is out now - please take a look and buy a copy.







