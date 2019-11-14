MORE
HUGE! EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL: Documents Released by Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office Reveal MILLIONS Funneled to Hunter Biden and the John Kerry Family

By Joe Hoft
Published November 13, 2019 at 9:55pm
Oh My.  Documents released this evening tie millions from foreign sources to the Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and John Kerry and his family!

Documents reportedly leaked from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office show complex money transfers from foreign sources into former President Obama’s Vice President and Secretary of State’s families –

According to counter intelligence in Latvia around $4 million was obtained by Burisma Holdings Limited which was then transferred to Hunter Biden and Devon Archer –

Burisma Holdings then sent $3.5 million via Morgan Stanley to Hunter Biden and the John Kerry family –

Money was transferred and then Burisma was no longer under investigation.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last night the payments from Burisma to Hunter Biden and the Kerry family from Burisma Holdings included 38 payments for $83,000 totaling over $3.1 million.

The Burisma investigation was shut down after Biden withheld $1B in aid to the Ukraine –

The quid-pro-quo with the Ukraine involved Joe Biden and John Kerry – not President Donald Trump –

The real crimes involving the US involve John Kerry, his family and the Bidens, not President Donald Trump!

Joe Hoft
Joe Hoft is the twin brother of TGP's founder, Jim Hoft. His posts have been retweeted by President Trump and have made the headlines at the Drudge Report. Joe worked as a corporate executive in Hong Kong and traveled the world for his work, which gives him a unique perspective of US and global current events. He has ten degrees or designations and is the author of three books.







