HUGE! EXCLUSIVE BOMBSHELL: Documents Released by Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s Office Reveal MILLIONS Funneled to Hunter Biden and the John Kerry Family

Oh My. Documents released this evening tie millions from foreign sources to the Hunter Biden, Devon Archer and John Kerry and his family!

Documents reportedly leaked from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office show complex money transfers from foreign sources into former President Obama’s Vice President and Secretary of State’s families –

BOMBSHELL: Leaked documents from the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office indicate complex money transfers from foreign sources into the control of a “slush fund” owned and operated by Devon Archer, John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr, and Hunter Biden. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

According to counter intelligence in Latvia around $4 million was obtained by Burisma Holdings Limited which was then transferred to Hunter Biden and Devon Archer –

This describes the money transfer of $14,655,982 and $366,015 EUR from “Wirelogic Technology AS”, and $1,964,375 from “Digitex Organization LLP”. Further, part of the sums described above were transferred to Alan Apter, Alexander Kwasniewski, Devon Archer and Hunter Biden. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Burisma Holdings then sent $3.5 million via Morgan Stanley to Hunter Biden and the John Kerry family –

Rosemont Seneca Bohai LLC is owned and operated by Devon Archer, the Kerry Family including John Kerry Senior, John Kerry Junior, Heinz Jr and Hunter Biden. All of whom are also listed as partners in the Rosemont Seneca Fund and other affiliated Rosemont Seneca companies. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

Money was transferred and then Burisma was no longer under investigation.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last night the payments from Burisma to Hunter Biden and the Kerry family from Burisma Holdings included 38 payments for $83,000 totaling over $3.1 million.

Why was a foreign company, that was being investigated by the Ukrainian General Prosecutor’s office for corruption, suddenly retain & solicit high profile US persons affiliated with government and pay them such large sums of money? This is exactly why:https://t.co/g4vSzgRrga — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

The Burisma investigation was shut down after Biden withheld $1B in aid to the Ukraine –

In conclusion, it is to the best of my knowledge determined a corrupt foreign gas company solicited high profile US persons affiliated with government to illegally influence official US Foreign Policy, & pressure the Ukrainian government to shut down its corruption investigation. — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

The quid-pro-quo with the Ukraine involved Joe Biden and John Kerry – not President Donald Trump –

For further review, here are Rosemont Seneca Bohai bank records, listing dozens of payments from Burisma.https://t.co/7W51Zv8gzs — Michael Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) November 14, 2019

The real crimes involving the US involve John Kerry, his family and the Bidens, not President Donald Trump!