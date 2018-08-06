ARE TECH GIANTS WORKING TOGETHER TO CENSOR CONSERVATIVES? — Apple, YouTube and Facebook BAN Infowars on Same Day

Liberal Tech Giants Facebook, Twitter, Google-YouTube and Wikipedia have all stepped up their harassment of conservative publishers since the 2016 election.

The far left and Democrats understand that conservatives get their news from online publishers.

Since the election The Gateway Pundit found from traffic analysis that Facebook has eliminated 93% of traffic to top conservative websites.

** Twitter is shadowbanning and censoring conservative lawmakers and conservative publishers.

** Wikipedia is controlled by far left editors who are regularly accused of liberal bias.

** YouTube is shutting down conservative pages and demonitizing several others.

Facebook began eliminating conservative content after the 2016 election.

On Monday Facebook caved to the leftist media mob demanding censorship of InfoWars and permanently banned their page.

Facebook has permanently BANNED Infowars. For unspecified "hate speech". They didn't even tell us what the offending posts were. This sets a chilling precedent for free speech. To all other conservative news outlets – you are next. The great censorship purge has truly begun. pic.twitter.com/v7Yo9hI0q3 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) August 6, 2018

Also on Monday Apple removed Infowars podcasts.

CNBC reported:

Apple confirmed on Monday that it had removed five out of six podcasts, which includes Jones’ infamous “The Alex Jones Show” as well as a number of other InfoWars audio streams. The news was originally reported by BuzzFeed News.

It is interesting that Facebook and Apple would ban Infowars on the same day.

It makes you wonder if these tech giants are working together to throttle conservative content online?

And who is behind the scene pulling the strings?

UPDATE: Google-YouTube just terminated the Infowars account.