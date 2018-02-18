REPORT: Andrew McCabe Altered Peter Strzok’s 302 Notes on General Flynn interview – Then Destroyed Evidence

Investigative journalist Mike Cernovich dropped a hot story on Sunday night.

According to Mike, former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Andrew McCabe altered far left FBI investigator Peter Strzok’s notes on his interview with General Michael Flynn.

And then McCabe destroyed the evidence.

This comes after Byron York reported that former FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Flynn did not lie under oath.

Then Flynn was indicted by the Mueller witch hunt months later for lying.

What changed?

According to Cernovich Andrew McCabe altered Strzok’s 302 reports — then destroyed the evidence.

In March he’ll retire with 1.8 million in pension, paid by us, the taxpayers.

He needs to be fired and put in prison, not nobly retired.

Via Mike Cernovich:

Huge scoop. Like my other big stories (Susan Rice, security clearances, Conyers) will take media a long time to confirm. You know how Peter Strzok’s system didn’t back up. You know why? McCabe altered his 302 of the Flynn interview, and deleted all history of revisions. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

The IG knows McCabe changed Peter Strzok 302 / notes with General Flynn. Yet issuing a report to this effect would call thousands of FBI investigations into question. It’s full on freak-out mode, as no one know how to spin this. — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

Who is Judge Emmett Sullivan? *This* is Judge Sullivan: “A federal judge took the extraordinary step of naming a special prosecutor to investigate whether the government lawyers should themselves be prosecuted for criminal wrongdoing.”https://t.co/sf4iN6BC5Z — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

How corrupt is Obama’s DOJ? They cleared the prosecutors who framed an innocent man.https://t.co/CXfTyj4Zuo — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018

“The 500-page report by investigator Henry F. Schuelke III shook the legal community, as law professors described it as a milestone in the history of prosecutorial misconduct.” This was Obama’s Department of Justice. This is who framed General Flynn.https://t.co/rgC5ONRFVT — Mike Cernovich 🇺🇸 (@Cernovich) February 19, 2018