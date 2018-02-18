REPORT: Andrew McCabe Altered Peter Strzok’s 302 Notes on General Flynn interview – Then Destroyed Evidence

February 18, 2018 by Jim Hoft

Investigative journalist Mike Cernovich dropped a hot story on Sunday night.

According to Mike, former Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Andrew McCabe altered far left FBI investigator Peter Strzok’s notes on his interview with General Michael Flynn.

And then McCabe destroyed the evidence.

This comes after Byron York reported that former FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Flynn did not lie under oath.

Then Flynn was indicted by the Mueller witch hunt months later for lying.
What changed?
According to Cernovich Andrew McCabe altered Strzok’s 302 reports — then destroyed the evidence.

In March he’ll retire with 1.8 million in pension, paid by us, the taxpayers.

He needs to be fired and put in prison, not nobly retired.

Via Mike Cernovich:

