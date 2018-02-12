BOOM! Judicial Watch President: CIA Laundered Clinton-DNC Dossier Into White House Intel Briefing – It’s Time to Question Obama

Chairman of the House Intel Committee, Devin Nunes plans to investigate former CIA Director John Brennan and other Obama officials for their role in promoting Hillary’s phony dossier.

According to investigative reporter, Paul Sperry, Chairman Nunes is also investigating whether Brennan perjured himself in a public testimony about the dossier.

BREAKING: House Intel Chair Nunes next plans to investigate role Brennan & other Obama intel officials played in promoting the salacious & unverified Steele dossier on Donald Trump — including whether Brennan perjured himself in public testimony about ithttps://t.co/wCR1nQZp4X — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) February 12, 2018

This morning former secret service agent Dan Bongino told FOX and Friends John Brennan is in a world of trouble:

Dan Bongino: My sources are telling me John Brennan is in a world of trouble right now! In May of 2017 Brennan said under oath on the hill, “Oh, I didn’t know who commissioned the dossier. Which is amazing! Because the CIA has a central role in the verification of foreign assets and information we get from foreign assets. It is not plausibly deniable that John Brennan did not know who commissioned that dossier. He’s in a world of trouble because he raised his right hand and he said the exact opposite…

Judicial Watch founder and president Tom Fitton says it is time to question Obama on what he knew about his administration spying on Donald Trump.

Obama CIA Director Brennan laundered Clinton/DNC dossier into intel briefing for Obama. Another reason to question Obama about targeting of @RealDonaldTrump. https://t.co/9kgBfrOlv7 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) February 12, 2018