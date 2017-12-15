REPORTER: ‘Mark My Words, The House is Going To Be Rocked in The Coming 72 Hours’

Capitol Hill is on pins and needles amid a deluge of sexual harassment allegations. According to the Daily Caller‘s Luke Rosiak, one of the leading journalists investigating the Awan brothers’ scandal, things are about to take yet another dark turn.

“Congress’ human resources scandal is just getting started. I anticipate we will see the resignation of more than a dozen House members over harassment and secret settlements, and soon,” tweeted Luke Rosiak.

“Mark my words, the House is going to be rocked in the coming 72 hours. Tick Tock,” added Rosiak.

Recently, Rosiak has issued his own Hannity-style “Tick Tocks.”

“Tick Tock. Stay tuned for news of another secret House settlement, related to an allegation of sexual assault,” tweeted Rosiak on December 4th.

Several hours later, Rosiak revealed Rep. Gregory Meeks ‘brokered a settlement in 2006 over allegations that the lawmaker fired a staffer in retaliation for reporting that she was sexually assaulted at a business tied to a campaign contributor.’

Rosiak reported:

Andrea Payne, then a congressional aide in Meeks’ Queens office, filed a complaint with the Office of Compliance, and Meeks fired her weeks later. He admitted that the cause of her termination did not have to do with the quality of Payne’s work. “This is an action to recover for damages sustained by plaintiff when Representative Meeks violated her Constitutional rights by retaliating against her, and ultimately terminating her employment, because of her sexual assault lawsuit,” Payne’s attorneys wrote.

Andrea Payne claimed she was sexually assaulted by the physical therapist working at Flowers Physical Therapy. Payne alleged the physical therapist tried to insert one of his fingers into her vagina even though according to her medical records her injuries were no where near her groin.

Rep. John Conyers’ lawyer Arnold E. Reed also hinted the damn may be about to break when it comes to future allegations.

“If people were required to resign over allegations, a lot of people would be out of work in this country including many members of the House, Senate and even the president,” Reed wrote prior to Conyers’ resignation.