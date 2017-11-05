UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Shooter NOT FROM AREA – Vehicle Ran Off Road Into Field
As reported earlier by Josh Caplan at The Gateway Pundit— There was a mass shooting at the Texas Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas. (Google Maps)
As reported earlier:
** Over 20 people are dead.
** The killer shot a toddler
** Police have neutralized the gunman.
** According to FOX News the shooter reloaded several times
** The service tends to have around 50 worshipers – over 20 were killed
According to NBC the shooter fled and was caught after a brief chase.
#BREAKING: Following a brief chase, the suspect in Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting is dead https://t.co/icPr3eSAkW
— Rob Hedrick (@RobTVLA) November 5, 2017
The vehicle drove off the road into field.
HERE IS A PHOTO of the #SutherlandSprings shooter’s vehicle. He drove off the road and into field.
UPDATE: Church shooting is not terrorism-related & shooter was not from the Sutherland Springs area: TX congressman https://t.co/oasK1Q11QA
— Terror Today (@TerrorToday) November 5, 2017
The Shooter is not from the area.
NBC News reported:
There was no information regarding the motivation behind the shooting, he added.
A single shooter walked into the church and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. said earlier Sunday.
Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured.
Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “multiple” people had been killed, with at least 10 others injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene…
…Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez said on MSNBC he had received reports that “24 people are now deceased from this incident and 20 people are injured. We won’t have final numbers until probably a few more hours.”
Gonzalez added that “apparently the shooter was not from the area, he was from outside of that area.”
