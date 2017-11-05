UPDATE: Sutherland Springs Shooter NOT FROM AREA – Vehicle Ran Off Road Into Field

As reported earlier by Josh Caplan at The Gateway Pundit— There was a mass shooting at the Texas Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas.



First Baptist Church in Sutherland, Texas. (Google Maps)

As reported earlier:

** Over 20 people are dead.

** The killer shot a toddler

** Police have neutralized the gunman.

** According to FOX News the shooter reloaded several times

** The service tends to have around 50 worshipers – over 20 were killed

According to NBC the shooter fled and was caught after a brief chase.

#BREAKING: Following a brief chase, the suspect in Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting is dead https://t.co/icPr3eSAkW — Rob Hedrick (@RobTVLA) November 5, 2017

The vehicle drove off the road into field.



HERE IS A PHOTO of the #SutherlandSprings shooter’s vehicle. He drove off the road and into field.

UPDATE: Church shooting is not terrorism-related & shooter was not from the Sutherland Springs area: TX congressman https://t.co/oasK1Q11QA — Terror Today (@TerrorToday) November 5, 2017

The Shooter is not from the area.

NBC News reported: