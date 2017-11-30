NFL HELL: Thousands of Empty Seats Plague Redskins vs. Cowboys Kickoff (PHOTOS)

Attendance issues continue to plague the NFL as the kneeling backlash rolls into week 13. Thursday night’s match up between the Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium is no different.

The game started off at 7:30 PM in Arlington and thousands of seats were still available well into the first quarter.

Late arriving, maybe not arriving, crowd tonight at AT&T Stadium. That’s what two 5-6 teams will do. pic.twitter.com/cIhJXkmHN3 — Drew Davison (@drewdavison) December 1, 2017

About to kickoff at AT&T Stadium for Redskins at Cowboys … and it's empty in here … the white is empty seats: pic.twitter.com/mfqEFCogS9 — Brandon George (@DMN_George) December 1, 2017

Maybe it will fill in, but lots of empty seats at game time. pic.twitter.com/qXKWzaxRFx — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 1, 2017

I’ve honestly seen more people show up for a high school game at AT&T Stadium than I do tonight pic.twitter.com/kCyPMhD7HO — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) December 1, 2017

Better picture of seats open in Dallas for the opening possession tonight. pic.twitter.com/OLVkAYrM4r — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 1, 2017

Halfway through first quarter, still a lot of empty seats at #WASvsDAL. Traffic issues on I-30 en route to Cowboys stadium pic.twitter.com/rEvLfKeTXA — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) December 1, 2017

“To be fair, Thursday games are always a little tricky with crowds. While not as bad as they are on the West Coast (where the start time is 5:25), it’s certainly possible that a crowd for a mid week game with a 7:25 local start will be late arriving,” wrote Yardbarker’s Michael Dixon.

Dixon then conceded the empty seats are “certainly not a picture that anyone in the NFL wants to see.”