NFL HELL: Thousands of Empty Seats Plague Redskins vs. Cowboys Kickoff (PHOTOS)

November 30, 2017 by Joshua Caplan

Attendance issues continue to plague the NFL as the kneeling backlash rolls into week 13. Thursday night’s match up between the Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys Game at AT&T Stadium is no different. 

The game started off at 7:30 PM in Arlington and thousands of seats were still available well into the first quarter.

https://twitter.com/PatDoneyNBC5/status/936407144546623495

“To be fair, Thursday games are always a little tricky with crowds. While not as bad as they are on the West Coast (where the start time is 5:25), it’s certainly possible that a crowd for a mid week game with a 7:25 local start will be late arriving,” wrote Yardbarker’s Michael Dixon.

Dixon then conceded the empty seats are “certainly not a picture that anyone in the NFL wants to see.”

