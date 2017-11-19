NFL HELL: Empty Seats Galore At Multiple Stadiums As Kneeing Backlash Continues In Week 11

November 19, 2017 by Joshua Caplan

The NFL is still reeling from the kneeing backlash. Week 11 games have empty seats galore at stadiums across the league. 

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing the New York Giants and there are many empty seats visible.

“Wow. I have never seen this many empty seats here before. John Mara must be thrilled. #GiantsPride,” tweeted Giants fan Kevin McCleerey. 

The Giants’ official Twitter account tweeted warm up footage with many seats still empty.

“Kickoff is just minutes away! WATCH  Pregame Warmups presented by @Visa,” tweeted the New York Giants.

“A lot of fans dressed as empty seats today! ,” joked one Giants fan.

“Ten minutes before kickoff. This looks like Cleveland,” tweeted NJ Advance Media reporter James Kratch.

AZ Sports Central reporter Kent Somers noted “Lots of empty seats,” were visible at the Arizona Cardinals vs Houston Texans game at NRG just as the coin was set to be tossed.

“Lots of empty seats at NRG as they are about to toss the coin,” tweeted Somers.

Attendance wasn’t any better at the Jacksonville Jaguars vs Cleveland Browns game.

Brent Martineau, the sports director at CBS47/FOX30 tweeted footage of a near empty FirstEnergy Stadium.

“you can really tell the orange is indeed oranger with all these empty seats,” joked ESPN Cleveland reporter Jordan Zirm.

David Armstrong asked his Twitter followers if “today the day for my Brows?” with a photo of a near empty stadium.

A photo of opening kickoff should many empty seats.

The Detroit Lions are playing against the Bears at Solider Field and many empty seats can be seen.

“Lots of empty seats at Soldier Field for kickoff of Lions-Bears,” noted 46 WHME Sports.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing the Dolphins in Miami today and Hard Rock Stadium has a ton of empty seats.

Kevin Destiny tweeted a shot from the press box showing empty seats galore.

Well into the first quarter, empty seats at Hard Rock Stadium at be seen from the rafters.

With minutes left in the first quarter, the Los Angeles Rams vs. Minnesota Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium is nearly empty.

Emily took a photo from section 101 row 22, seats 6-8 and seats around her were mostly empty.

