Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman Identified As Suspect Behind Mall of America Stabbings

On Sunday evening, Bloomington police scrabbled to the Mall of America after a man stabbed two people inside Macy’s.

Police have identified the suspect as 20-year-old Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman.

JUST IN: Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman, 20 years old from Minneapolis, is being held on 2 counts of 1st Degree Assault Press release from Bloomington Police on Mall of America stabbing. pic.twitter.com/CfUDi6lYM4 — Brandi Powell (@bpowellKSTP) November 13, 2017

“The initial investigation has revealed that one of the victims returned to the dressing room after trying on clothing and found the suspect attempting to steal his personal property…A confrontation ensued and the suspect pulled a knife and stabbed the victim. The second victim, who is related to the first, heard the confrontation and intervened and in doing so was also stabbed. The suspect received minor injuries from the victims while they disarmed him. Mahad Abdiaziz Abdirahaman, 20 years old from Minneapolis is being held on 2 counts of 1st Degree Assault,” said Bloomington Police in a Sunday evening statement.

FOX 9 reports:

Police say a man was in the dressing room when the suspect, identified as 20-year-old Mahad Abdirahaman of Minneapolis, tried to steal some of his items. When the victim confronted Abdirahaman he drew a knife and stabbed the victim. Members of the victims family intervened. While they intervened, Abdirahaman stabbed another adult male. Family members were able to detain the Abdirahaman until police arrived and took him into custody. Both adult males were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It is not believed the Abdirahaman knew the victims.

Mall of America released the following statement: “This evening during an interrupted theft inside Macy’s Mall of America, two people were stabbed and sustained non-life threatening injuries. One person is in custody and Bloomington Police is conducting the ongoing investigation. Our thoughts are with the families involved.”