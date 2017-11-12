Hey NFL=> Bears Packers Game HALF EMPTY at Soldier Field — This Ain’t Good Folks!

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a historic rivalry.

But after several weeks of NFL National Anthem protests even Soldier Field in Chicago was half empty today.

This was the stadium 30 minutes before kickoff.

A light rain is falling at Soldier Field a little more than 30 minutes before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/LCppUnqgbh — Kyle Nabors (@KyleNabors) November 12, 2017

Jets and Bucs at Raymond James Stadium today.

Via Empty Seats Galore:

The Tennessee Titans game–

