Hey NFL=> Bears Packers Game HALF EMPTY at Soldier Field — This Ain’t Good Folks!
The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a historic rivalry.
But after several weeks of NFL National Anthem protests even Soldier Field in Chicago was half empty today.
#GBvsCHI #NFL (2/X) RT @OllieNanyes: Bears v. Packers. Rain @[me] pic.twitter.com/rvCCSWMpMV
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 12, 2017
#EmptySeats #Bears #Packers Not good folks! pic.twitter.com/PVIc6RoCa0
— South Side Cards (@southsidecards) November 12, 2017
This was the stadium 30 minutes before kickoff.
A light rain is falling at Soldier Field a little more than 30 minutes before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/LCppUnqgbh
— Kyle Nabors (@KyleNabors) November 12, 2017
Halftime bathroom lines must be very, very long. #bears #packers pic.twitter.com/TwILyJL41B
— Barry Rozner (@BarryRozner) November 12, 2017
Jets and Bucs at Raymond James Stadium today.
Via Empty Seats Galore:
#NFL #NYJvsTB RT @keller_cat: @[me] jets and the bucs at Raymond James Stadium pic.twitter.com/QelIuZqyhw
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 12, 2017
The Tennessee Titans game–
Via Empty Seats Galore:
#NFL #CINvsTEN RT @DavWri5: @[me] empties in Nashville pic.twitter.com/gJWgVSzbcb
— Empty Seats Galore (@EmptySeatsPics) November 12, 2017
