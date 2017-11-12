Hey NFL=> Bears Packers Game HALF EMPTY at Soldier Field — This Ain’t Good Folks!

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have a historic rivalry.

But after several weeks of NFL National Anthem protests even Soldier Field in Chicago was half empty today.

This was the stadium 30 minutes before kickoff.

Jets and Bucs at Raymond James Stadium today.
Via Empty Seats Galore:

The Tennessee Titans game–
Via Empty Seats Galore:

