AMAZING VIDEO! Vietnam War Veteran Cries on President Trump’s Shoulder During Vietnam Speech

The liberal mainstream media hid this beautiful moment from the American people.

It does not fit their narrative.

President Donald J. Trump is on a 14 day East Asia trip that started in Japan and will end in the Philippines next week.

President Trump attended the APEC Summit in Danang, Vietnam on Friday and Saturday.

On Saturday President Trump delivered a speech in Da Nang, Vietnam on Veterans Day.

Behind him stood several US veterans from the Vietnam War.

President Trump delivered another outstanding speech in honor of the US veterans:.

I’m very honored to be representing our country, and I will say that, when you speak of honors, one of my great honors is to present the people standing right behind me — great, great warriors and veterans of the Vietnam War. Our veterans are a national treasure, and I thank them all for their service, sacrifice, and patriotism. To each of you with me today, you are the heroes who fulfill your duty to our nation. And each of you, under the most difficult conditions, did what you had to do, and you did it well. My administration, as you all know, is committed to rebuilding our military and honoring the hard work and sacrifices of all veterans. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve done with the Veterans Administration. Dr. Shulkin has done an amazing job with choice and accountability and so many other things that we are doing and in the process of doing. The Veterans Administration is a whole different place. Our accountability efforts in Vietnam are very, very important to all of us. We will not rest until all of the 1,253 missing veterans are returned home. I want to thank the government of Vietnam for their assistance in our efforts. Today, I’m signing a proclamation to honor the veterans of the Vietnam War.

During his speech President Trump asked the veterans if they had anything to say. They took turns speaking and thanking the president for the work he is doing.

And then one veteran began crying. President Trump hugged him.

This was a wonderful tribute to our veterans on Veterans Day weekend.

What an outstanding leader.



This was an amazing American moment.