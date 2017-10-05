Vegas Killer Stephen Paddock Bought 33 Guns in One Year – $600 Rifle He Purchased on Way to Vegas Is Missing

The New York Daily News reported:

Stephen Paddock bought nearly three dozen guns in the year before he unleashed carnage on a crowd in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500.

The high-stakes gambler purchased the 33 firearms — most of them rifles — since October 2016, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms told CBS News on Wednesday.

Jill Snyder, special agent in charge for the agency, said the ATF wouldn’t be tipped off by the high volume of sales unless two or more handguns were sold at one time.