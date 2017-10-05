Vegas Killer Stephen Paddock Bought 33 Guns in One Year – $600 Rifle He Purchased on Way to Vegas Is Missing
Officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms told CBS News on Wednesday that Las Vegas killer Stephen Paddock purchased 33 guns in the last year since October 2016.
That averages out to around three guns per month.
The New York Daily News reported:
Stephen Paddock bought nearly three dozen guns in the year before he unleashed carnage on a crowd in Las Vegas, killing 58 and wounding more than 500.
The high-stakes gambler purchased the 33 firearms — most of them rifles — since October 2016, officials with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms told CBS News on Wednesday.
Jill Snyder, special agent in charge for the agency, said the ATF wouldn’t be tipped off by the high volume of sales unless two or more handguns were sold at one time.
More here.
Now this…
The $600 rifle Paddock purchased on the way to Las Vegas is missing.
The Daily Mail reported:
Mass killer Stephen Paddock bought a high-powered hunting rifle just hours before he arrived in Las Vegas on his mission of death, DailyMail.com can reveal.
But bizarrely the rifle wasn’t one of the 23 weapon haul found by police in his sniper’s nest hotel suite.
Paddock paid $600 for a Ruger American .308 bolt-action rifle with an 18-inch barrel and four round capacity from Guns & Guitars in his hometown of Mesquite.
He then calmly drove 80 miles to check in at the Mandalay Bay hotel on the Vegas Strip from where he rained bullets down on the Route 91 Harvest music festival killing 59 people and injuring a further 537.
A gunsmith at the store revealed Paddock was ‘calm and normal’ when he bought the weapon at around 3pm on September 28.
Comments
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive attacks on other users. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning