Porn King Larry Flynt Offers $10 Million for Information Leading to Trump Impeachment
Porn King Larry Flynt and Hustler Magazine is offering $10 million for information leading to the impeachment of Donald J. Trump as president.
Flynt will advertise the offer this weekend in the Washington Post.
In October 2016 Larry Flynt offered $1 million for recordings of Donald Trump breaking the law or acting in sexually demeaning manner.
This week he upped his offer to $10 million for information that will impeach Trump.
3:30p FBN EXCLSV: @washingtonpost will run a Sun.Hustler Mag’s @ImLarryFlynt offers $10m 4 info on @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6SgK1khFDi
— Liz Claman (@LizClaman) October 13, 2017
Comments
