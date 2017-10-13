Porn King Larry Flynt Offers $10 Million for Information Leading to Trump Impeachment

Porn King Larry Flynt and Hustler Magazine is offering $10 million for information leading to the impeachment of Donald J. Trump as president.

Flynt will advertise the offer this weekend in the Washington Post.



In October 2016 Larry Flynt offered $1 million for recordings of Donald Trump breaking the law or acting in sexually demeaning manner.

This week he upped his offer to $10 million for information that will impeach Trump.