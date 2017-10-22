NFL HELL: Several Stadiums Nearly Empty As Anthem Protest Backlash Rolls Into Week 7 (PHOTOS)

Several NFL stadiums are nearly empty post kick-off as the National Anthem controversy rolls into week 7.

Plenty of empty seats visible at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida as the New York Jets play the Miami Dolphins.

“Swaths of empty seats here post kickoff,” tweeted columnist Armando Salguero.

Swaths of empty seats here post kickoff. pic.twitter.com/5hCHF89wkq — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) October 22, 2017

The Cleveland Browns are playing at home against the Tennessee Titans. Plenty of empty seats to go around.

More empty seats in Chicago as the Bears play the Carolina Panthers.

Lucas Oil Stadium has “tons,” of empty seats during the Indiana Colts vs Jacksonville Jaguars.

The @Colts Lucas Oil is very, very empty… people are coming simply because that paid for the season in advance… @zkeefer @GreggDoyelStar pic.twitter.com/P4wjBs37Zq — Timothy Riethmiller (@thetimdeluxe) October 22, 2017

Tons of empty seats at kickoff…not surprising pic.twitter.com/Vt169eTv5y — kim klika (@kimklika) October 22, 2017

If the NFL thought Americans would ease the backlash against the league — they were sadly mistaken. Photos of empty stadiums from around the league show how dire a situation kneelers have spurred. Stadiums were nearly empty in Week 6, as well.

Breitbart News reports:

Note, that the Jets played New England on Sunday, meaning there should have been a big crowd for that game. The Texans, Atlanta, and Baltimore are also very relevant teams with relatively loyal fan bases. Yet, thousands upon thousands of fans no-showed or didn’t buy tickets for those games.

Here’s a shot of the Jaguars stadium at kickoff:

You know who isn't winning? The NFL. This was kickoff time in Jacksonville. Look at those empty seats! pic.twitter.com/fd7CwOuHk4 — Fistful of Doom (@fistfulofdoom) October 15, 2017

Photos of empty stadiums comes amid a slew of disastrous polls shows how far the NFL’s popularity has dropped.

It’s common knowledge the left hates football and contact sports.



They have targeted football for years.

But now thanks to Roger Goodell their prayers are answered.

The NFL managed to pi$$ off their core audience by nearly 40 points in the last three weeks.

Nearly 60 percent of working class Trump supporters now view the NFL unfavorably.

The Week reported:

Just three weeks ago, about 60 percent of both Democrats and Republicans said they viewed the NFL favorably, a daily tracking poll from Morning Consult found. Then President Trump stepped in. After the president told NFL owners to fire players who kneeled during the national anthem, more and more players did the opposite of what Trump wanted. Now, Trump voters have flipped their allegiances: More than 60 percent view the NFL unfavorably, up from around 30 percent in September. Meanwhile, analysis from The New York Times shows Hillary Clinton voters’ views remain relatively unchanged. And Trump still hasn’t given up the debate:

President Trump has been driving this hot button issue, waging a culture ware against the NFL that has been damaging to both their players and owners.